Saturday, December 21, 2024
Pushpa 2 Leaked Online In Ultra HD After 15 Days, Sparks Piracy Concerns

Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 600 crore within two weeks, despite facing piracy issues with its ultra HD leak. The film’s success has been marred by a legal incident involving Allu Arjun following a woman's death during a screening.

Pushpa 2 Leaked Online In Ultra HD After 15 Days, Sparks Piracy Concerns

After just 15 days of its theatrical release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has become a target of piracy websites. On Friday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan reported that the ultra HD version of the film was leaked online. Vijayabalan shared the shocking news on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating: “SHOCKING: Pushpa 2⃣ ultra HD leaked online🛑.” This piracy issue comes after a recent conflict between the film’s makers and PVR INOX, which led to the temporary removal of Pushpa 2 shows across North India. However, the situation was quickly resolved, and the screenings were resumed.

Pushpa 2: A Blockbuster Success

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is the sequel to the massive 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. In this film, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, the charming and fearless leader, while Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil also stars as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film has proven to be a massive success, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi-language film in its release. Within just two weeks of its release, Pushpa 2 earned an impressive Rs 600 crore. According to its production house, Mythiri Movie Makers, the film has crossed a remarkable Rs 1,500 crore worldwide, with the current earnings standing at Rs 1,508 crore.

Piracy Concerns Surround Pushpa 2

Despite the film’s commercial triumph, Pushpa 2 has faced an unexpected setback with its piracy leak. The ultra HD version of the film has surfaced on piracy websites, which could harm the film’s continued box office success. This comes just days after a controversy arose over the removal of Pushpa 2 screenings by PVR INOX in North India due to a dispute between the film’s makers and the theatre chain. However, the issue was resolved, and shows were promptly reinstated.

Legal Trouble for Allu Arjun

While the film continues to break records, Pushpa 2 has also been embroiled in a legal controversy. Earlier this month, Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the tragic death of a woman at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident occurred during a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule when a large crowd gathered to see Allu Arjun, who was attending the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad. The chaos that followed led to the unfortunate death of the woman, prompting legal action against the actor.

Allu Arjun was taken into judicial custody for 14 days but was later granted interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

As Pushpa 2 continues to break records and face piracy concerns, the film remains one of the most talked-about releases of 2024. Its financial success and the controversies surrounding it make it a phenomenon that has captured the attention of audiences and media alike.

Allu Arjun allu arjun arrest Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 box office Pushpa 2 leak Pushpa 2 piracy

