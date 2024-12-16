Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags Rights For ‘This Price’ – What Makes It A Global Hit?

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 crosses ₹650 crore in India and ₹1,000 crore globally. Netflix has secured its OTT rights for ₹275 crore, with the movie available in multiple languages 6-8 weeks post-theatrical release. Fans can soon stream the blockbuster action thriller on Netflix.

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie Pushpa 2 continues its phenomenal run at the box office, surpassing major milestones. The Telugu action thriller recently crossed ₹650 crore in India and an impressive ₹1,000 crore worldwide. As fans continue to flock to theaters, there’s exciting news about its OTT release.

Netflix Secures Digital Rights for Pushpa 2

Netflix has officially acquired the digital streaming rights for Pushpa 2 for a whopping ₹275 crore, according to reports by Sacnilk. Post its theatrical run, the movie will be available on the OTT platform in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Netflix previously teased the release, stating, “Pushpa is about to come out of hiding and he’s coming to RULE! 🌹🔥 #Pushpa2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix.”

The movie is expected to premiere on Netflix 6-8 weeks after its theatrical release, offering fans another chance to witness the action-packed saga. Additionally, both parts of the franchise will be available for streaming.

Box Office Domination

Pushpa 2 has set new records, grossing over ₹650 crore in India and surpassing the ₹1,000 crore mark globally. The movie’s massive success is a testament to Allu Arjun’s star power and Sukumar’s direction.

About Pushpa 2

The story follows Pushpa as he navigates his rivalry with competitors, including the formidable SP Bhanwar Singh. Directed by Sukumar, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the film boasts a production budget of ₹400-500 crore, though exact figures remain undisclosed.

The movie combines high-octane action, gripping storytelling, and exceptional performances, ensuring its massive appeal. Fans eagerly await its OTT release to relive the excitement on Netflix.

ALSO READ: When Zakir Hussain Said Never Has A Priest Or A Mullah Taught Me What They Say Is The Only Truth

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Netflix Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 OTT release Pushpa 2 Sukumar Telugu action movies

