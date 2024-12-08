Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Pushpa 2: The Rule Shatters Records In Theaters – Find Out When It Hits OTT!

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is breaking box office records, crossing ₹550 crore worldwide in just three days.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Shatters Records In Theaters – Find Out When It Hits OTT!

The much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is currently running successfully in theaters worldwide, shattering box office records. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise is expected to hit Netflix for streaming following its theatrical release. Netflix had earlier announced on their social media that the film, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, will be available for streaming soon after its theatrical run. While no official date has been set, reports suggest the film will be available on OTT around six to eight weeks after its release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Overview

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the story of Pushpa (Allu Arjun) facing off against Shekhawat. Along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Fahad Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles. The action-packed movie has already generated massive anticipation among fans and critics alike.

Box Office Collections

The film’s box office numbers have been staggering. Within just two days, Pushpa 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, which earned ₹350.1 crore. The sequel made an impressive ₹164.25 crore on opening day. Despite a slight dip to ₹93.8 crore on Day 2, the movie bounced back strongly with ₹115 crore on Day 3 in India alone. By Day 2, the worldwide box office collection crossed ₹400 crore, and by Day 3, it reached an incredible ₹550 crore.

When Can Fans Expect to See Pushpa 2 on Netflix?

Fans eager to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule at home can expect the film’s OTT release on Netflix a few weeks after the theatrical debut. Netflix has confirmed that the movie will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The exact release date remains unannounced, but reports suggest a window of six to eight weeks after the film’s theatrical release.

With Pushpa 2 making waves at the box office, it is clear that the movie will continue its dominance, both in theaters and on the digital streaming platform when it eventually drops.

Filed under

Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna

