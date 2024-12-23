Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
PV Sindhu Ties The Knot With Venkata Datta Sai In Udaipur: Exclusive Details And Viral Photos Revealed

PV Sindhu married Venkata Datta Sai in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur on December 22. The wedding festivities included vibrant pre-wedding rituals, with the first viral picture shared by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Sindhu will soon return to the court at the Malaysia Open 2024.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has officially tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai in a grand ceremony held in Udaipur on Sunday, December 22. The wedding, steeped in traditional rituals, was attended by family, close friends, and notable government officials, including Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The couple’s first wedding picture, shared online by Shekhawat, quickly went viral. “Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead,” Shekhawat tweeted on Monday morning.

Wedding Details and Traditional Ceremonies

Sindhu and Datta exchanged vows dressed in elegant traditional wedding attire. The wedding festivities began on December 20 with a lively Sangeet ceremony, followed by Haldi, Pellikuthuru (a pre-wedding South Indian tradition honoring the bride’s transition into married life), and Mehendi rituals on December 21.

Datta, the executive director of a Hyderabad-based tech company, got engaged to Sindhu in a private ceremony on December 14. The couple has planned a grand reception in Sindhu’s hometown, Hyderabad, on December 24, to celebrate their union with a larger group of family and friends.

Sindhu’s Upcoming Badminton Season

Despite the celebrations, PV Sindhu is preparing to return to the court soon. She is set to participate in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament starting on January 7, marking the beginning of the season and the new Olympic cycle leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Her last tournament victory was at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, where she showcased her winning form.

The joyous occasion marks a new chapter for Sindhu, who has not only excelled in sports but now embarks on her journey as a married woman. Fans eagerly await her performance in the upcoming badminton season as she balances her personal and professional life.

PV Sindhu marriage Udaipur PV Sindhu wedding first picture PV Sindhu wedding photos Venkata Datta Sai wedding

