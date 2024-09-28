When asked what she was looking forward to most, Rakul replied, "I'm genuinely excited to celebrate Indian cinema together."

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is set to make a dazzling comeback in Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, kicking off on September 27. This highly anticipated event promises to be star-studded, with Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey gracing the occasion.

Since its establishment in 2000, IIFA has journeyed to various iconic locations worldwide, including New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the festivities will unfold at the magnificent Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which boasts a capacity of 18,000 seats. The three-day celebration will culminate on September 29.

The highlight of the event, the prestigious IIFA Awards, is scheduled for September 28. The evening will be hosted by the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, with Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal joining him as co-hosts, ensuring a night filled with glamour and entertainment.

In an exclusive interview, Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh expressed her excitement about this year’s celebrations. Reflecting on her previous performance, she said, “Last year, I had the honour of performing, and I really wowed the audience. This time, I’m thrilled to be here to support and applaud other performers.”

When asked what she was looking forward to most, Rakul replied, “I’m genuinely excited to celebrate Indian cinema together. It’s incredibly special that we’ve transcended boundaries and are honouring films from every language. I can’t wait to see how the weekend unfolds.”

Discussing her style for the event, she added, “Today, I’m wearing Kresha Bajaj, and my mantra for the green carpet is always to feel comfortable in whatever you wear.”

