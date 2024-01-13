'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil expresses happiness on receiving invitation to 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

Veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, expressed his happiness on receiving the invitation to the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.He said that he is looking forward to visiting the city and Ram Lalla’s darshan.

Govil told, “I am happy that I received an invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, and I am looking forward to going there (Ayodhya) to witness it and for the Ram Lalla darshan. It is a very big opportunity. I consider myself lucky that this has happened in my lifetime; everything is going very well, the atmosphere is positive, the energy is there, and we are all very happy.”

Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this lifetime event. He said, “I believe that if we have to give credit to one person, then we will give it to Modi ji because of the way he has worked and spread the energy throughout, although I have accepted that whenever such work is done, it is not done by one person. The one who has spread all the positive energy is Modi ji. And the rest is collective work; everyone has worked a lot for many years, and many people have made sacrifices and are still working. So, whatever is happening, it’s a lifetime event.”

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.