Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s 2009 hit Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is making a comeback to the big screen. The romantic comedy, which became a fan favorite upon its initial release, will re-release in theaters on October 25, 2024.

The announcement was made by Tips Films through their official social media channels, where they invited fans to “celebrate love and friendship” as the beloved characters Prem and Jenny return to cinemas.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani revolves around Prem (Ranbir Kapoor), a carefree and quirky young man who falls in love with Jenny (Katrina Kaif), a sweet and innocent Christian girl from Goa. The film is known for its blend of romance, comedy, and heartwarming moments, along with its catchy music that became hugely popular. It was a box office success when it originally premiered and left a lasting impression on fans.

The news of the re-release has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom fondly remember the film for its humor, memorable dialogues, and nostalgic value. Comments on the announcement post were filled with enthusiasm. One fan reminisced, “This movie brings back so many memories, I can’t wait to watch it again!” Another user shared, “One of my all-time favorites! The music and the comedy are just timeless.”

On the career front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for several high-profile projects, including Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the much-anticipated Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, was last seen in the mystery thriller Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film received positive reviews, particularly for Kaif’s performance and its gripping plot.

With the re-release of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, fans of the iconic film have another chance to relive the magical chemistry between Ranbir and Katrina on the big screen.

Also Read: What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?