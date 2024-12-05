Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released in two parts in 2026 and 2027, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey confirmed his role as Lakshman, and Sai Pallavi will play Sita. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release, expected to be a visual and emotional spectacle.

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

The excitement surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic drama Ramayana has reached new heights with the official announcement made on November 6. Producer Namit Malhotra, Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Studios, revealed that the film will be released in two parts, with the first set to hit theatres in 2026 and the second in 2027. Malhotra shared his enthusiasm on social media, stating, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully.”

One of the most interesting aspects of Ramayana is that star cast. KGF star you have already confirmed for the role of Ravana. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash stated that he was excited to play such a complex character. “Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor. There is vast scope to present it very differently. So I am super-excited to approach it in a uniquely different way,” he said. Yash also mentioned that he would co-produce the film and take it to a wider international audience.

In the most recent update, actor Ravi Dubey unveiled his part in the movie as Lakshman; a role that was quite tough to obtain. Dubey couldn’t get over how much he admired his co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Ram. “Ranbir is like the elder brother I never had. His kindness, professionalism, and grace are unmatched,” Dubey shared. The casting process of Ramayana was tightly held, and no doubt many fans were eagerly awaiting formal confirmations. The film will also star Sai Pallavi as Sita, marking another significant collaboration.

Especially difficult was Lakshman’s casting, as established actors were unwilling to risk a second lead to Ranbir Kapoor. So, finally, Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director, found Ravi Dubey, television actor, as Lakshman. “We couldn’t have asked for a better Lakshman”, said Chhabra. However, there are no official confirmations from the makers or the actor regarding the rumors involving Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

With its star-studded cast and the promise of bringing one of India’s greatest epics to life, Ramayana is one of the most-anticipated films in the Hindi film industry. Fans eagerly await the first installment in 2026, with hopes high for the dramatic visual and emotional journey this mythological tale promises.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Filed under

KGF star Yash Lakshman Ravi Dubey nitesh tiwari ramayana Ramayana film release Ramayana movie ranbir kapoor ramayana Sai Pallavi Sita Yash as Ravana

Advertisement

Also Read

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

RBI Set To Announce Decision On key Interest Rate On Dec 6

RBI Set To Announce Decision On key Interest Rate On Dec 6

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Agha Salman’s Comedy Of Errors Leads To Dramatic Runout

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Agha Salman’s Comedy Of Errors Leads To Dramatic Runout

What Is Congo Mystery Disease Sweeping The Country? Symptoms, WHO Response, And All We Know

What Is Congo Mystery Disease Sweeping The Country? Symptoms, WHO Response, And All We Know

PM Modi To Innaugurate Cultural Festival Focussing On Northeast India On Friday

PM Modi To Innaugurate Cultural Festival Focussing On Northeast India On Friday

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox