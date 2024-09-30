Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Congratulations are in order for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma! The couple tied the knot during a beautiful, intimate destination wedding in Italy on Saturday. Since their marriage, Wilson has returned to social media to share delightful snapshots from their special day.

Rebel Wilson shares first photo from her wedding to Ramona Agruma. pic.twitter.com/gScc9IzmSZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024

On Monday, the 44-year-old actress, known for her role in “Senior Year,” posted stunning wedding photos on Instagram, giving her 11.2 million followers a glimpse into their fairytale celebration. One highlight was a romantic image taken by Rossini Photography, where the newlyweds are seen smiling at each other while holding hands. Wilson simply captioned the post, “Married 💍 Sardinia 28.9.24.”

Alongside their shared moments, Wilson included a behind-the-scenes portrait that showcased her bridal elegance. Both brides wore matching off-shoulder white gowns, creating a stunning visual. Wilson opted for a flowing satin-like dress with a delicate white belt, while Agruma’s gown featured intricate beading and a plunging neckline. Their matching bouquets of white roses added a lovely touch to the day.

The couple first connected in 2021, initially bonding over phone calls before meeting in person. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. It was a really good way to get to know each other very old-school and romantic,” Wilson shared in a past interview. After going Instagram official in 2022, they announced their engagement in February 2023.

In her memoir, Rebel Rising: A Memoir, Wilson described the heartfelt moment she proposed to Agruma. Surrounded by pastel rose petals, she expressed her love and asked, “So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?” Agruma replied with tears of joy, “Yes.”

The couple also shares a daughter, Royce Lillian, who turns two in November, adding to the joy of their union. As they begin this exciting new chapter together, fans are thrilled to celebrate the love story of Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma.

