Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

As India prepares to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, there’s no better way to mark the occasion than by indulging in patriotic films that reflect the nation’s rich history, the resilience of its people, and the sacrifices made for independence. Cinema has always been a powerful medium for inspiring patriotism, and this year, a selection of films will remind us of the unwavering spirit of India.

Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Starring Ajay Devgn, this biographical drama highlights the life and sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, one of India’s most iconic freedom fighters. The film showcases his transformation from a revolutionary to a martyr in the fight for India’s independence.

Border (1997)

A war film that depicts the 1971 India-Pakistan war, focusing on the Battle of Longewala. The film features an ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff, and brings forth the bravery of Indian soldiers during wartime.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

A film that blends historical narratives with contemporary events, it follows a group of young Indians who, inspired by the lives of freedom fighters, take action in the present-day fight against corruption. A cult classic starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, and R. Madhavan.

Major (2022)

A tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an army officer martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, this film portrays his courage and dedication to the nation. It is an emotional journey of valor and sacrifice, starring Adivi Sesh.

Amaran (2024) is a Tamil-language biographical action war film that celebrates the life and bravery of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime military decoration.

Chakde! India (2007)

One of the most inspiring sports dramas in Indian cinema, this film tells the story of a former hockey player who coaches the Indian women’s national hockey team to victory in the World Cup. Shahrukh Khan’s portrayal of the tough yet compassionate coach Kabir Khan is a highlight.

Swades (2004)

In this touching drama, Shah Rukh Khan plays a NASA scientist who returns to India to find his roots and discovers his love for the country while working towards improving the lives of rural villagers. It is a film about social responsibility and the importance of nation-building.

Raazi (2018)

Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, this espionage thriller follows an Indian spy, played by Alia Bhatt, who marries a Pakistani military officer to gather vital information. It’s a compelling story of patriotism, sacrifice, and love in the face of adversity.

Shershah (2021)

Based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, this film portrays the courage and sacrifices made by the Indian Army during the Kargil War. With Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, this movie evokes immense pride and respect for the armed forces.