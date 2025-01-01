Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party 8th Anniversary Post Leaves Fans Questioning Rashmika’s Absence

Rishab Shetty’s celebration of Kirik Party’s eighth anniversary has sparked controversy as Rashmika Mandanna, the lead actress, was notably left out of his tribute. Fans expressed their anger, reviving speculation about lingering tensions tied to her past engagement with Rakshit Shetty.

The eighth anniversary of the Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party, which marked Rashmika Mandanna’s debut in the film industry, has become a topic of heated debate. While the anniversary is a milestone in the careers of those involved, the celebration has brought past controversies to the forefront, particularly concerning Rashmika’s exclusion from Rishab Shetty’s tribute.

Rishab Shetty, the film’s producer and director, shared a heartfelt message on social media to commemorate the occasion. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “8 years ago, a journey began that touched hearts and created countless memories. Here’s to your love and support that made #KirikParty so special. Thank you so much, maga @rakshitshetty for this unforgettable journey.”

ಕಿರಿಕ್ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಜೀವನದ ಭಾಗವಾಗಿ 8 ವರ್ಷಗಳು ಕಳೆದಿವೆ,

ಅನೇಕ ಸುಂದರ ನೆನಪುಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಈ ಪಯಣವನ್ನು ಅರ್ಥಪೂರ್ಣವನ್ನಾಗಿಸಿವೆ.

ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. 8 years ago, a journey began that touched hearts and created countless memories.

Here’s to your love and support… pic.twitter.com/67ehO9dnOz — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) December 30, 2024

Fans React to Rashmika’s Exclusion

Despite the emotional note, fans quickly noticed Rashmika Mandanna’s absence from the tribute. The actress, who played a pivotal role in the film’s success, was not mentioned, sparking outrage among netizens. Many criticized the omission, with comments like, “This film was nothing without Rashmika,” and “Bro intentionally ignored someone.”

Adding to the speculation, some fans suggested that Rishab’s decision might stem from personal issues related to Rashmika’s broken engagement with Rakshit Shetty, his brother. Rakshit and Rashmika, who fell in love while working on Kirik Party, were engaged in 2017 but called it off a year later.

Social Media Divided

Social media discussions quickly grew divided. While some fans accused Rishab of intentionally snubbing Rashmika, others pointed out that his post did not mention any other cast members either. “To give him the benefit of doubt, he didn’t mention anyone except Rakshit,” one user commented.

Another aspect of the controversy involves lingering public resentment toward Rashmika. While her breakup with Rakshit disappointed fans, many have pointed to her alleged “snooty” behavior towards Kannada culture and people as a reason for their displeasure. “It’s rude when all people gave her was love,” wrote one user, reigniting debates about her public image.

On the same day, Rashmika Mandanna shared an Instagram story reflecting on her eight-year journey in the industry. However, she made no mention of Kirik Party, which fueled further speculation about her relationship with the film’s production team.

A Milestone Film with a Legacy

Released in 2016, Kirik Party was a massive hit, with its engaging storyline and compelling performances. Starring Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, and Samyuktha Hegde, the film remains a cherished memory for fans. For Rashmika, it marked the beginning of a journey that led to blockbuster hits like Pushpa 2.

The film’s success is also tied to the behind-the-scenes dynamics. While Rishab Shetty directed the film, his brother Rakshit played a lead role, and the production launched Rashmika into stardom. However, the subsequent personal fallout between Rashmika and Rakshit has cast a shadow over the film’s legacy.

As fans continue to debate the exclusion of Rashmika from Rishab’s anniversary post, questions arise about future collaborations among these industry stalwarts. While Rashmika has risen to national fame, her roots in the Kannada film industry remain significant to her fans.

For now, the eighth anniversary of Kirik Party serves as a reminder of its enduring legacy and the complexities of recognition in the film industry.

