Home > Entertainment > Robbie Williams Istanbul concert cancelled over safety concerns, singer says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 5, 2025 18:55:02 IST

ANKARA (Reuters) -British singer Robbie Williams said city authorities called off his upcoming Istanbul concert “in the interests of public safety” after Turkish NGOs and social media users campaigned for the event to be cancelled and protested against his appearance. The October 7 concert was scheduled to take place on the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on southern Israeli communities that led to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. For days, Turkish social media accounts and pro-Gaza NGOs had been calling for the event to be scrapped, accusing Williams of being "Zionist". The 51-year-old singer has faced renewed scrutiny in predominantly Muslim Turkey over his family’s Jewish heritage and his 2015 performance in Israel, which drew criticism from pro-Palestinian groups. Bubilet, the ticketing company, said it had cancelled the concert at the request of the Istanbul Governor’s Office. The governor's office was not immediately available for comment. Williams wrote on Instagram late on Saturday that the safety of his fans “comes first,” adding he was deeply sorry for the cancellation, which he said was “beyond our control.” (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Louise Heavens)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 6:55 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
