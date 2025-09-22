LIVE TV
Rukmini Vasanth opens up about her character in 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Rukmini Vasanth opens up about her character in 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Rukmini Vasanth opens up about her character in 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 19:53:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Actor Rukmini Vasanth will be seen donning the role of Princess Kanakavathi in Kantara: Chapter 1.

Sharing her experience working in the film, Rukmini, in a press note, said, “For me, Princess Kanakavathi has been one of the most special journeys of my life. It wasn’t just about looking regal– it was more about carrying a piece of our land, our folklore, and our faith in every movement. I think that’s why the trailer feels so powerful, because it’s the spirit of an entire culture shining through the glimpses. Kanakavathi is royal, yes, but she is also human and vulnerable. I had to surrender to her grace, but also to her grit. I can’t wait for people to meet her in theatres.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1, which stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role, was unveiled.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

The trailer opens with a focus on a child’s character, who tries to understand the mystery behind the disappearance of his father. It further progresses to shed light on the backstory – “a legend.”

In the trailer, a village is shown being tormented by a ruthless king, ‘Kulashekara’, when they are blessed with an angel of God to protect humankind. With this, Rishab Shetty enters as the lead protagonist, fighting the enemies as he fearlessly takes a stand for the villagers.

Amid a fierce clash with Kulashekara, the trailer also offers a glimpse into the blooming romance between Rishab and Rukmini.

The trailer concludes with a violent battle, set against the mystical struggle between nature and the supernatural.

“Some stories aren’t just told, they are experienced. Proud to unveil the Hindi Trailer of #KantaraChapter1, a film where folklore, faith & fury collide,” the makers said.

Written and directed by Shetty, the film is scheduled for release on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. (ANI)

