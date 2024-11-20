Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Sabrina Carpenter’s Music Video Makes Catholic Priest Step Down From His Duties, Here’s What Happened

Priest would no longer have “any pastoral oversight or governance role”, Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn announced on Monday.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Music Video Makes Catholic Priest Step Down From His Duties, Here’s What Happened

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, a Catholic priest in Brooklyn, has been stripped of his duties, why? His decision to allow Sabrina Carpenter to film a provocative music video inside a church.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn announced on Monday, November 18, that Gigantiello would no longer have “any pastoral oversight or governance role” at Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg. Bishop Robert Brennan appointed Bishop Witold Mroziewski as the church’s new administrator to ensure stability and safeguard church funds.

The decision follows a broader investigation into Gigantiello’s management, which uncovered unauthorized financial transfers amounting to nearly $2 million. These funds were reportedly sent to accounts linked to a former staffer of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is currently under investigation for corruption.

In a statement, Bishop Brennan expressed regret over the findings. “Investigations conducted by Alvarez & Marsal and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP have uncovered evidence of serious violations of Diocesan policies and protocols. This action is necessary to protect church resources and restore trust.”

The ‘Provocative’ Music Video

Gigantiello’s troubles began in October 2023, when Sabrina Carpenter released the music video for her song ‘Feather’, which was filmed at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. The video featured scenes of Carpenter dancing on the altar in a short black dress and profanity displayed on a crucifix, sparking outrage within the Catholic community.

The Diocese of Brooklyn stated that proper procedures for filming on church property were not followed and that Gigantiello had acted independently in granting permission for the shoot. Bishop Brennan called the video “appalling.”

Following the backlash, Gigantiello admitted in a letter to parishioners that allowing the video to be filmed was a “lapse in judgment.”

The controversy over the music video prompted a broader review of Gigantiello’s administration, which revealed additional issues. Investigators found that he had used a church credit card for personal expenses and had overseen questionable financial transfers between 2019 and 2021.

The nearly $2 million transferred from church accounts was linked to a former top aide in Mayor Adams’ administration. Adams himself has faced legal scrutiny, with multiple investigations into his campaign financing and alleged corruption within his circle of officials.

Gigantiello, who previously held fundraising responsibilities as vicar of development for the Diocese, has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

The Diocese of Brooklyn emphasized its commitment to transparency and accountability. “This was a necessary step to uphold the integrity of our church and its mission,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Filed under

catholic priest Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina carpenter feather Sabrina Carpenter News
