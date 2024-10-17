Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sadie Sink Set To Star In ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’

The play, written by Broadway newcomer Kimberly Belflower, will begin performances on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Booth Theatre. The opening night is set for Monday, April 14.

Sadie Sink Set To Star In ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’

Sadie Sink, best known for her role in ‘Stranger Things’ is set to appear on Broadway this spring in a new comedy titled ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’.
Danya Taymor, who directed The Outsiders, will direct the play, producers announced today.

The play, written by Broadway newcomer Kimberly Belflower, will begin performances on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Booth Theatre. The opening night is set for Monday, April 14.

“Kimberly and Danya are extraordinary talents, and I cannot wait to continue our work together,” Sink said in an exclusive statement to Deadline.
“I’m very lucky to be surrounded by a team of such strong artists as I return to Broadway, bringing to life an original play we all care so deeply about.”
‘John Proctor Is The Villain’ is set at a high school in rural Georgia, where an English class is studying The Crucible. However, the students are “more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals,” according to the synopsis.

“As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor Is The Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in midtransformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.”

The creative team will include scenic design by AMP featuring Teresa Williams, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Hannah Wailski, movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger, intimacy coordination by Ann James, voice/dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington, and casting by Taylor Williams.
Sadie Sink made her Broadway debut in a 2012 revival of Annie and later appeared in 2015’s The Audience, in which she played young Elizabeth II.

The Booth Theatre is currently home to The Roommate, starring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone, a limited engagement set to close December 15.

MUST READ | Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

John Proctor Is The Villain John Proctor Is The Villain Sadie Kink Sadie Sink
Advertisement

Also Read

Israeli Foreign Minister Confirms Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed By Israeli Forces

Israeli Foreign Minister Confirms Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed By Israeli Forces

Denmark Open 2024: PV Sindu Beats Han Yue To Reach Quarterfinals

Denmark Open 2024: PV Sindu Beats Han Yue To Reach Quarterfinals

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Yahya Sinwar Killed? Israel Conducts DNA Tests Amid Rising Tensions

Yahya Sinwar Killed? Israel Conducts DNA Tests Amid Rising Tensions

The Butcher Of Khan Younis: Yahya Sinwar, The Orchestrator of October 7 Attacks

The Butcher Of Khan Younis: Yahya Sinwar, The Orchestrator of October 7 Attacks

Entertainment

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Angelina Jolie To Be Honoured With Maltin Modern Master Award At Santa Barbara International Film

Angelina Jolie To Be Honoured With Maltin Modern Master Award At Santa Barbara International Film

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’: Changes Made In Film For Censor Board Aproval Revealed

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’: Changes Made In Film For Censor Board Aproval Revealed

Who Is Neelam Gill? 29-Year Old Brit-Indian Who Walked Amongst Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks In Victoria Secret’s Comeback Show

Who Is Neelam Gill? 29-Year Old Brit-Indian Who Walked Amongst Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks In

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox