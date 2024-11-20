Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived at the Mount Mary School polling booth to cast his vote in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The actor was seen accompanied by a heavy security detail, raising curiosity among onlookers about the need for such high-level protection.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt, jeans, and a black cap, Salman Khan was captured on video as he stepped out of his car and headed to the polling station. The videos quickly went viral, with fans praising the actor for fulfilling his civic duty despite his packed schedule.

Sources close to the actor revealed that the heavy security was precautionary due to the large crowds expected at polling stations and Salman’s immense popularity, which often attracts large gatherings.

Apart from Salman Khan, several Bollywood stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, also cast their votes, making the polling day a star-studded affair.

Why Did Salman Khan Need Tight Security?

The increased security around Salman Khan comes after he faced several threats in recent months, which have raised concerns for his safety. In the wake of these incidents, the Mumbai Police has been treating the threats seriously, intensifying measures to ensure the actor’s protection.

Salman Khan’s security was escalated after he reportedly received a threat from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Despite the risks, Salman remains focused on his professional commitments. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Sikandar, in Hyderabad, where stringent safety measures are in place. The filming location, the Falaknuma Palace Hotel, has been fortified with a four-tier security arrangement, with part of the hotel property cordoned off to ensure that only the film’s team has access.

Maharashtra Elections in Full Swing

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is in the midst of a critical election, with voters casting their ballots to elect 288 members to the state assembly. The election pits the ruling Mahayuti Alliance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), as the political stakes are high. The Mahayuti, a coalition of the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, is seeking re-election by highlighting its developmental projects, while the MVA, comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, is hoping for a political resurgence.

