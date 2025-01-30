Barjatya revealed that Vivah was inspired by a real-life incident his father had read in a newspaper. The story was about a tailor from Meerut who married his bride despite her suffering severe burns.

Shahid Kapoor’s role in Vivah (2006) remains one of his most iconic performances, making him an overnight sensation. The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starred Amrita Rao alongside him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, many wondered why Barjatya, who had delivered multiple hits with Salman Khan, did not cast him in the lead role. In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, the filmmaker explained his decision.

Sooraj Barjatya Reveals Why Salman Khan Did Not Fit The Role

When asked about casting Shahid instead of Salman, Barjatya emphasized that his priority is always the story. He explained, “If I look at it that way, I am quite selfish when it comes to my work as a writer and director. Whether it was Maine Pyaar Kiya or Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, I always waited for the right subject to call me. That’s why each film took me nearly five years to make.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Barjatya revealed that Vivah was inspired by a real-life incident his father had read in a newspaper. The story was about a tailor from Meerut who married his bride despite her suffering severe burns. This tale of unconditional love and humanity inspired him to create the film.

Explaining why Salman was not considered for the role, he said, “When I received the calling for this story, I realized that Salman bhai wouldn’t be the right fit. A major star needs a certain innocence and youthfulness for a role like this. Age waits for no one. That’s why Shahid and Amrita were cast.”

Sooraj Barjatya’s Recent Work

Barjatya’s last directorial venture was Uunchai (2022), a film about three elderly men attempting to conquer Mount Everest. The film earned him the National Award for Best Director.

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Deva, while Salman Khan is gearing up for his highly anticipated film Sikander, set for release on Eid.

ALSO READ: No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit