Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Sam Moore, legendary soul singer of the iconic duo Sam & Dave, passed away at 89 due to post-surgery complications. Known for hits like "Soul Man" and "Hold On, I’m Comin'," Moore's enduring legacy shaped the soul genre and inspired generations of musicians.

Sam Moore, one-half of the legendary soul duo Sam & Dave, passed away on Friday morning in Coral Gables, Florida, at the age of 89. The cause of death was attributed to post-surgery complications, as confirmed by his representative. Moore’s influential career spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry with timeless hits such as “Soul Man” and “Hold On, I’m Comin’.”

Moore’s contributions to music are marked by classics that never led to dropping off the charts and that came to represent the soul genre in the 1960s. Alongside Dave Prater, Moore was responsible for great classics such as the Grammy winning “Soul Man,” which nowadays is an anthem transcending generations.

Hits like “Hold On, I’m Comin’” and “I Thank You” showcased the duo’s electrifying chemistry, earning them a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Rise To Stardom

The duo started off in Miami, where Moore and Prater combined for an impromptu performance that led to a professional partnership. Signed by Atlantic Records in 1965, the greatest success of the duo came through its association with Stax Records in Memphis.

The duo collaborated with some of the most celebrated songwriters of their time, Isaac Hayes and David Porter, and Sam & Dave delivered a series of hits that cemented their position as one of the most dynamic acts in soul music.

Other hits included “You Don’t Know Like I Know,” “When Something is Wrong with My Baby,” and “You Got Me Hummin’.” The group’s live shows were, of course, simply unmatched. When the Stax/Volt Revue took its fabled tour of Europe in 1967, Rufus and Carla could steal the show from under Otis Redding’s nose, to name just one headliner.

Trouble Offstage

Despite their harmony on stage, there was tension brewing between the duo behind closed doors. The duo broke up in 1970 but reunited briefly; however, both of them faced personal struggles. Moore battled with drug addiction for years before getting sober in the early 1980s. Prater, who continued to perform with another partner under the “Sam & Dave” name, died in a car accident in 1988.

Moore refashioned himself as an artist collaborating with legends Lou Reed, Don Henley, Bruce Springsteen; contributed to Springsteen’s albums, and appeared in films such as Blues Brothers 2000 with Dan Aykroyd. Moore independently released Overnight Sensation in 2006 featuring duets with Mariah Carey and Jon Bon Jovi, among others.

In an interview in 2022, Moore reflected on the cultural significance of “Soul Man,” calling it both an anthem and a pioneering phrase that resonated with social movements. His legacy as a trailblazer in soul music continues to inspire artists and audiences alike.

Born on October 12, 1935, in Miami, Florida Moore started out singing gospel before finding success in R&B and eventually breaking into the soul-scene, drawing on influences from Sam Cooke and Jackie Wilson, among others. From being a teenager in gospel groups to a world soul sensation is truly what talented and heart-rending perseverance should look like.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Moore, who played a pivotal role in his life as his manager and support system.

ALSO READ | Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025