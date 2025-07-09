LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru’s Detroit Trip Sparks Dating Buzz

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru’s Detroit Trip Sparks Dating Buzz

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared photos from her Detroit trip with director Raj Nidimoru, sparking dating rumours. Their close moments at the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025, including casual strolls and a group dinner, drew fans’ attention. The two appeared happy and relaxed, leaving fans speculating about their relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares vacation photos with director Raj Nidimoru from Detroit, fuelling dating rumours as fans react to their chemistry at TANA 2025.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 22:47:58 IST

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making headlines this time no longer for her movies, but for her modern-day vacation photos that have set social media abuzz. The star shared a hard and fast of cheerful photographs from Detroit, where she attended the 2025 Telugu Association of North America (TANA) convention.

What struck enthusiasts’ interest wasn’t simply her stylish outfit, a comfortable brown outsized sweatshirt and jeans but the corporation she stored. Samantha becomes visible strolling side-by-side with director Raj Nidimoru, along with his arm around her, both of them smiling brightly. Their relaxed, informal second right now stirred dating rumours, particularly given recent hypotheses linking the two romantically.

In every other image, the duo was visible sitting collectively at a restaurant desk, playing a meal with friends. Samantha’s sparkling smile and the obvious closeness among her and Raj delivered gas to the rumours. Fans flooded the feedback, a few cheering them on and others urging them to “make it legitimate.”

While neither Samantha nor Raj has responded publicly approximately the nature of their dating, the images advise a developing non-public bond. Their warm chemistry and shared moments have genuinely no longer been ignored by fans.

Fans eagerly flooded the comment section of Samantha’s post, expressing joy and curiosity. One user wrote, “So babyyyy is it official?? I’m sooo happy for you Sam!” while another added, “May God bless you, Sam, with all the happiness and true love.” The online excitement continues to grow, even though neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed any romantic involvement.

Interestingly, the two previously worked together on ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, where Raj co-directed the series alongside DK. Their past collaboration and recent public appearances have only deepened fans’ interest. As speculation builds, all eyes are now on Samantha and Raj to see whether they will respond to the growing buzz around their relationship.

