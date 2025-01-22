Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina Joke On SNL

The moment unfolded on the December 21 episode, where Jost and co-host Michael Che exchanged jokes written by each other, which they hadn’t seen beforehand.

Colin Jost recently opened up about his wife Scarlett Johansson’s reaction to a joke he made about her during the “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live.

The moment unfolded on the December 21 episode, where Jost and co-host Michael Che exchanged jokes written by each other, which they hadn’t seen beforehand. The lighthearted jab centered on Johansson, who tied the knot with Jost in 2020.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jost shared, “Scarlett was genuinely shocked. They had given her a heads-up, saying, ‘Hey, Michael might include a little, you know, cheeky joke—are you okay with that?’ She was like, ‘Sure, I’m open to it.’”

During the live broadcast, Jost couldn’t help but crack up as he read the punchline, referencing Costco’s discontinued roast beef sandwiches by joking he’d been “eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.”

Overcome with laughter, he buried his head in his hands, while Johansson, watching backstage, was shown on-screen with her jaw dropped in surprise.

Reflecting on the moment, Jost explained, “I didn’t know what was coming. When the graphic popped up, Scarlett backstage went, ‘Oh my God! That’s what it is.’”

The couple, who met through Johansson’s appearances as an SNL host—she’s hosted an impressive six times—got married in 2020 and share a son, Cosmo, born in August 2021. Johansson also has a 10-year-old daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Fans of the actress, known for her roles in Jojo Rabbit, Lost in Translation, and Ghost World, know she has a great sense of humor, making her more than capable of handling the playful banter on live TV.

