Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

The Jonas Brothers’ recent concert in Prague took a frightening turn when a man in the audience pointed a laser at Nick Jonas while he was on stage. Spotting the beam directed at him, Nick immediately signaled his security team and quickly left the stage. His brothers, Joe and Kevin, soon followed as the concert paused to address the security threat.

What exactly happened?

The fan page Jonas Daily News shared a clip from the night with a caption that read, “The Jonas Brothers had to briefly stop their show tonight in Prague when someone in the audience pointed a laser aimed at Nick.’

However, the person was removed from the venue, and the show continued, as per reports.

watch:

[UPDATES FROM PRAGUE] Apparently, someone pointed a ‘laser’ at Nick, so he started to feel bad. They came back on stage and are singing “BB Good”.#TheTour #JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/LBkgA1dS1V — Central Jonas Brothers Portugal (@centraljonaspt) October 15, 2024

The concert resumed only after the individual in question was escorted out. Following the brief delay, Nick, Joe, and Kevin returned to the stage to perform more songs, including fan favorites “Year 3000” and a cover of Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out Of Heaven.”

Fans Reacted

Fan reactions flooded the post with messages of shock, anger, and relief. “How did the guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?” one fan questioned, while another wrote, “Glad Nick is ok. That’s scary!” Many were left baffled, with some asking why someone would even attempt such a reckless act.

This alarming situation comes just after Nick’s return to Instagram, where he had recently taken a short break from social media. Posting photos earlier this week, he shared, “Been taking some me time from social media.”

The Jonas Brothers are currently traveling worldwide for The Tour, their latest global tour, and were met with enthusiastic fans in Prague. However, this unexpected incident caused a momentary disruption, leaving both the band and the audience shaken.

Fans are now hoping for an official statement from the band, but for now, all are thankful that the concert could continue without further issues.

