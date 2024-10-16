Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

The fan page Jonas Daily News shared a clip from the night with a caption that read, “The Jonas Brothers had to briefly stop their show tonight in Prague when someone in the audience pointed a laser aimed at Nick.'

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

The Jonas Brothers’ recent concert in Prague took a frightening turn when a man in the audience pointed a laser at Nick Jonas while he was on stage. Spotting the beam directed at him, Nick immediately signaled his security team and quickly left the stage. His brothers, Joe and Kevin, soon followed as the concert paused to address the security threat.

What exactly happened? 

The fan page Jonas Daily News shared a clip from the night with a caption that read, “The Jonas Brothers had to briefly stop their show tonight in Prague when someone in the audience pointed a laser aimed at Nick.’

However, the person was removed from the venue, and the show continued, as per reports.

watch:

The concert resumed only after the individual in question was escorted out. Following the brief delay, Nick, Joe, and Kevin returned to the stage to perform more songs, including fan favorites “Year 3000” and a cover of Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out Of Heaven.”

Fans Reacted

Fan reactions flooded the post with messages of shock, anger, and relief. “How did the guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?” one fan questioned, while another wrote, “Glad Nick is ok. That’s scary!” Many were left baffled, with some asking why someone would even attempt such a reckless act.

This alarming situation comes just after Nick’s return to Instagram, where he had recently taken a short break from social media. Posting photos earlier this week, he shared, “Been taking some me time from social media.”

The Jonas Brothers are currently traveling worldwide for The Tour, their latest global tour, and were met with enthusiastic fans in Prague. However, this unexpected incident caused a momentary disruption, leaving both the band and the audience shaken.

Fans are now hoping for an official statement from the band, but for now, all are thankful that the concert could continue without further issues.

ALSO READ: Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Filed under

Entertainment Jonas Brothers Nick Jonas nick jonas concert Trending
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Coffee Exports Soar By 55 Percent as Global Demand Hits Record Highs

Indian Coffee Exports Soar By 55 Percent as Global Demand Hits Record Highs

S. Jaishankar Issues Strong Warning At SCO Summit in Pakistan: ‘Terrorism Won’t Foster Trade’

S. Jaishankar Issues Strong Warning At SCO Summit in Pakistan: ‘Terrorism Won’t Foster Trade’

Horizon Robotics Targets $696 mn Hong Kong IPO

Horizon Robotics Targets $696 mn Hong Kong IPO

LIVE: Omar Abdullah Becomes Jammu And Kashmir’s CM For The Second Time

LIVE: Omar Abdullah Becomes Jammu And Kashmir’s CM For The Second Time

SCO Summit 2024: Jaishankar Receives Warm Welcome From PM Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

SCO Summit 2024: Jaishankar Receives Warm Welcome From PM Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

Entertainment

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch The Show Featuring Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox