Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Another Lawsuit, This Time Accused Of Raping 13-year-Old With Other Celebrities

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces new legal allegations, with a lawsuit filed in federal court accusing the music mogul of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The lawsuit claims two other unnamed celebrities were also involved in the incident. Combs has denied all accusations through his legal team.

What is in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Anthony Buzbee on behalf of a now 37-year-old Jane Doe, alleges that the plaintiff was invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ afterparty by a limo driver after being dropped off near Radio City Music Hall. At the party, the plaintiff reportedly consumed a drink that left her feeling disoriented, with the lawsuit suggesting the drink was spiked with a date rape drug. The lawsuit further claims that after the plaintiff sought a place to rest, she was assaulted by Combs and two others, resulting in lasting emotional trauma.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal team responds

Combs’ legal team has responded by rejecting the allegations, calling them an attempt to gain publicity. His attorneys expressed confidence that the judicial process would demonstrate Combs’ innocence.

This latest lawsuit adds to Combs’ growing legal troubles, which began last November when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of sexual assault and abuse, a case that was settled shortly after. Since then, more than 120 individuals have filed similar claims against him, all of which he has denied.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs woes

Combs’ legal troubles started in November when his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and years of physical abuse. Although the lawsuit was settled, additional similar accusations surfaced. Over 120 individuals have since accused him of sexual assault and misconduct, though Combs has denied all claims.

In March, federal authorities raided his properties in Los Angeles and Miami. Later, in September, Combs was arrested in Manhattan following a grand jury indictment for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. While he has entered a not guilty plea, Combs remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail multiple times.

