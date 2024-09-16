Home
Monday, September 16, 2024
Shakira Storms Off Stage After Fans Try To Film Her Up Underneath Her Dress, Singer’s Reaction Goes VIRAL

Many online users expressed their disgust, condemning the behavior. One post emphasized the need to respect artists and ensure a safe environment, while another called for the offenders to face legal consequences.

Shakira Storms Off Stage After Fans Try To Film Her Up Underneath Her Dress, Singer’s Reaction Goes VIRAL

International singer Shakira made headlines after abruptly leaving the stage due to an inappropriate incident at LIV Miami. The “Hips Don’t Lie” star had been invited on stage to dance to the song Soltera, but her performance was disrupted when she noticed some individuals in the crowd filming underneath her dress.

Initially, Shakira asked them to stop, repeatedly adjusting her dress to protect her privacy. Despite her requests, the group continued their actions, forcing her to leave the stage, though she tried to maintain her composure. A video capturing the moment has since surfaced online, sparking widespread outrage.

A third commenter pointed out that Shakira had every right to leave, stating that no one should endure such disrespect while performing.

The singer has yet to comment on the incident. This follows recent media attention surrounding her breakup with Gerard Piqué, with whom she shared an 11-year relationship and two sons, Milan and Sasha. The couple split in 2022 amid reports of infidelity on Piqué’s part.

