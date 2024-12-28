Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

On December 26, the creators of Sikandar unveiled an eye-catching poster showcasing Salman Khan in a rugged avatar, armed with a spear.

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

The much-awaited and much-delayed teaser of Salman Khan’s Sikandar was finally released at 4:05pm on Saturday, December 28. The 1 minute 42 seconds teaser show Salman Khan in a bearded look ready to take on the villains like he always do.

It takes more than a minute before his loyal fans get to see his full face on the screen.

The teaser for Sikandar features Salman Khan’s character entering a room filled with weapons and individuals clad in samurai armor. Anticipating a trap, he confidently remarks, “Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain” (I’ve heard many people are after me. Just wait for me to turn).

Originally planned for release on Salman’s birthday, December 27, the teaser was delayed by a day as a mark of respect for Manmohan Singh. Salman celebrated his birthday in Jamnagar, Gujarat, surrounded by loved ones. The Ambanis hosted the celebration, which included his brother Sohail Khan and nephews Nirvaan and Arhaan. Salman, now 59, also posed for a memorable photo with Anant Ambani during the festivities.

Fans React To Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser

On December 26, the creators of Sikandar unveiled an eye-catching poster showcasing Salman Khan in a rugged avatar, armed with a spear. Sharing the poster, they captioned it, “You asked, and we delivered! Here’s our special gift for all @BeingSalmanKhan fans. Don’t miss the #SikandarTeaserTomorrow at 11:07 AM.”

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to be a high-energy action extravaganza. Scheduled for an Eid 2025 release, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and leads Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

The team’s decision to adjust the teaser’s release timing reflects their respect for the nation’s mourning period. Despite this, fans remain thrilled, eagerly anticipating a teaser that promises to set the tone for one of 2025’s most awaited cinematic experiences.

ALSO READ: Astonishingly Thinner Diddy Had A Panic Attack In Jail, Medical Assistance Denied By Prison Guards: Report

Filed under

salman khan sikander teaser

