Sitaare Zameen Par X Review: Aamir Khan’s Emotional Comeback Wins Hearts Online

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a powerful comeback to cinema with the release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on June 20, after a three-year hiatus. The film, directed by RS Prasanna, stars Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh and features ten neurodivergent debut actors. It has hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and early reactions suggest it has struck an emotional chord with audiences.

Nearly two decades after the iconic ‘Taare Zameen Par’ moved hearts across India, Khan returns with what is being called its spiritual successor a story that again touches on emotional and societal themes, this time through sports.

A Story That Resonates: Basketball, Redemption, and Neurodiversity

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ follows the story of a basketball coach, played by Aamir Khan, who is sentenced to train a group of neurodivergent individuals as part of his punishment after a drunk driving incident. What begins as a reluctant assignment gradually evolves into a heartwarming journey of acceptance, transformation, and unity through sports.

The film is an adaptation of the Spanish film ‘Campeones’, and Aamir has confirmed that it will be released only in theatres, with no plans for OTT streaming. The film’s theatrical release has been met with emotional and enthusiastic reactions.

Audience Reactions Pour In: ‘Better Than Taare Zameen Par’

Social media, particularly platform X (formerly Twitter), was flooded with praise for the film. One user wrote, “Aamir Is A Magician. He is bringing back the Old Bollywood Era. Again, He has proved why he is a GOAT in the Indian Film Industry.”

Another user boldly claimed, “‘Taare Zameen Par’ se bahut achhi movie hai (It is better than Taare Zameen Par).” Another tweet read, “When other stars play safe after a flop, Aamir Khan picks a different topic. #SitaareZameenPar is in cinemas now.”

“#SitaareZameenPar touches you, makes you question the way you think. It makes you laugh out loud, makes your eyes well up & gives you hope. It’s incredibly reassuring that a superstar like #AamirKhan would put his time, money & face to make something that’s this bold & risky”. pic.twitter.com/QQuTwoQlrv — Kate Wordy (@KateWordy) June 19, 2025

Fans highlighted the film’s emotional impact, calling it a “rollercoaster filled with warmth, humour and inspiration.” Many noted how the transformation of Aamir’s character from an arrogant coach to a compassionate mentor was deeply moving.

Debut Actors Shine; Critics Applaud Emotional Core

A standout element of the film is the debut of ten neurodivergent actors, whose performances have been described as “genuine” and “heartfelt”. The cast includes Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, and others.

One fan tweeted, “#SitaareZameenPar touches you, makes you question the way you think. It makes you laugh, makes you cry & gives you hope.”

Another called the film a “well-made family entertainer with comedy, an emotional climax, and touching performances.” A video of moviegoers outside a theatre showed viewers wiping away tears, with one commenting, “It’s a great learning for all.”

Why ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Matters

The film does more than entertain it educates and creates awareness about neurodiversity, offering a rare Bollywood portrayal that is sensitive and respectful. With its feel-good storytelling and powerful message, it encourages inclusivity and societal acceptance.

Fans urged others to watch the film in theatres, saying, “If you skip #SitaareZameenPar in theatres, don’t complain next time that Bollywood doesn’t make good films.”

#SitaareZameenParReview – Masterpiece, Masterpiece, Masterpiece. This is called a well made family entertainers movie, lots of comedy scene, Best climax, all of actors acting is literally mind-blowing, emotions is touching your heart. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #AamirKhan #SitaareZameenPar pic.twitter.com/ubMmhdyDt2 — Filmy_Duniya (@FMovie82325) June 20, 2025

About the Cast and Crew

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film marks Aamir Khan’s first project since his 2022 release. It stars Genelia D’Souza in a pivotal role and features a large ensemble of first-time actors from neurodivergent backgrounds. The film has been praised for its casting choices and emotional storytelling, bringing together family entertainment with a deep social message.

