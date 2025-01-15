Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
we-woman
Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya marked their first Pongal as a married couple with intimate celebrations, giving fans a glimpse into their special day.

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya marked their first Pongal as a married couple with intimate celebrations, giving fans a glimpse into their special day. Sobhita took to Instagram to share heartfelt moments from the festivities, highlighting the warmth and traditions of the occasion.

A Day of Renewal and Celebration

Sobhita posted a picture of a bonfire, captioned, “Bhogi, renewal, transformation.” Bhogi is a key part of Pongal celebrations, symbolizing the cleansing of old habits and the welcoming of new beginnings. She also shared a blurry yet endearing mirror selfie, where she was dressed in a stunning red saree paired with a beige blouse, reflecting the festive spirit.

In another snapshot, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya’s feet were captured next to a beautiful rangoli, a symbol of joy and prosperity. She also gave her followers a peek at the Pongal prasad, showcasing the traditional delicacies served on this auspicious day.

A Love Story That Began in December

The couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, with notable guests like SS Rajamouli, Nani, and Anurag Kashyap in attendance.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya’s father, shared the first official pictures of the couple on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his joy. “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives,” he wrote.

Nagarjuna further highlighted the significance of their wedding, held under the blessings of a statue of ANR Garu, Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, installed to commemorate his centenary year. “It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey,” Nagarjuna added, expressing gratitude for the blessings received during the ceremony.

Dreamy Wedding Moments

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya also shared breathtaking pictures from their wedding in a joint social media post. The couple could be seen performing rituals with enthusiasm, surrounded by family and friends, capturing the essence of a traditional Telugu wedding.

Filed under

naga chaitanya Pongal sobhita Dhulipala

