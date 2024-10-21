It looks like wedding bells are getting louder for Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya! After keeping their relationship under wraps, the lovebirds are finally stepping into the spotlight, and Sobhita just gave us a first glimpse into their pre-wedding celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita shared a series of gorgeous photos from her ‘Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam’, a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony that marks the beginning of all things fabulous (aka, the big fat Indian wedding). In these pictures, Sobhita is absolutely glowing in an orange-green saree, paired with traditional gold jhumkas, a small maang tikka, and that unmistakable bridal glow.

Let’s talk about her look first because, honestly, we can’t stop obsessing. Sobhita nailed the whole minimal vibe—her skin was luminous, her makeup was soft, and those neutral-toned lips and eyes were a chef’s kiss. Keeping it simple and classy, she showed us that you don’t need over-the-top glamour to slay a bridal ceremony. Plus, that sleek bun just screams ‘elegant bride-to-be’!

The ceremony itself, ‘Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam’, is all about blessings and good vibes as the bride is showered with love and, of course, turmeric. Sobhita’s family and friends joined in, making it a wholesome, joy-filled affair complete with all the traditional rituals. Judging by the smiles in the photos, it looks like the Dhulipala household is buzzing with excitement.

Her caption? “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins!”—short, sweet, and packing all the feels. It didn’t take long for the post to go viral, with fans rushing to the comment section to gush over how beautiful she looked and to shower her with love. One fan wrote, “No matter the social media storm, you keep shining! Keep slaying, Queen!” Another added, “You’re such a strong woman… also, that saree is gorgeous!”

While the internet is divided over her and Naga’s relationship (the drama between Naga and ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu is still fresh in people’s minds), Sobhita seems completely unfazed by the noise. Instead, she’s focusing on what really matters—celebrating love with her nearest and dearest.

As for the big wedding? Well, the couple is keeping that date under wraps for now, but with all these pre-wedding festivities in full swing, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer. On the career front, Sobhita was last seen in The Night Manager, while Naga recently appeared in Custody. Clearly, both are killing it professionally while planning one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

