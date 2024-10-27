Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Sonam Kapoor’s Corset Made Of Karnataka’s Red Soil And Multani Clay Leaves The Internet STUNNED- See Pics!

Sonam Kapoor’s Corset Made Of Karnataka’s Red Soil And Multani Clay Leaves The Internet STUNNED- See Pics!

Bollywood actress and style icon Sonam Kapoor recently showcased an outfit crafted from Karnataka’s red soil, Multani clay, and Khadi, celebrating a deep connection to “Bhumi—the earth” and the strength and pride it symbolizes.

Sonam shared a series of Instagram photos wearing a striking ensemble, which featured a body ornament made from red soil, paired with a Khadi lehenga and dupatta with delicate gold accents. Her look was completed with green jewelry and a warm, bronzed makeup palette.

Merging traditional and contemporary aesthetics, Sonam’s attire evokes the feel of a classic painting. Her unique sleeveless blouse, made from Karnataka’s red soil and Multani clay, paired with a flowing, voluminous skirt bordered in gold, adds a glamorous touch. She finished the look with a loosely draped dupatta over her shoulders, giving an air of elegance. Through this unique outfit, Sonam Kapoor is poised to set new standards in fashion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

For the caption, she broke down her look and wrote: “Wrapped in khadi and the earth’s essence, honoring tradition and the divine within. Wearing Sinah | Body Ornament by @thevernacularmodern, crafted from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay, paired with a khadi lehenga and dupatta by @abujanisandeepkhosla.”

Sonam Kapoor revealed that her sister, Rhea Kapoor, and her team styled her for the unique look. Sonam expressed that the ensemble represents more than just attire; it embodies themes of renewal, grounding, and celebrating the divine feminine and masculine. She shared her gratitude for connecting with her roots and traditions through this artistic ensemble for Diwali.

Recently, Sonam also dazzled in an all-black Dior ensemble, with Rhea proudly celebrating her style. Posting on Instagram, Rhea shared her joy as Sonam was named the global ambassador for the iconic fashion brand.

In her post, Rhea praised her sister for championing Indian fashion on the global stage, acknowledging Sonam’s passion for the industry and respect for everyone within it. She remarked, “Fashion should be enjoyable and a way to express yourself while inspiring others to do the same, and Sonam embodies that spirit from Mumbai to Paris.” The photos feature Sonam in two exquisite black outfits, capturing her distinctive style.

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship's Bannister   

