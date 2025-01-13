Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Sonu Nigam and Vishal Dadlani, two of the biggest names in the Indian music industry, have worked together on several film songs, but their latest collaboration for the single "Jaan Le Gayi" marks their debut in the indie music space.

Sonu Nigam and Vishal Dadlani, two of the biggest names in the Indian music industry, have worked together on several film songs, but their latest collaboration for the single “Jaan Le Gayi” marks their debut in the indie music space. This track, part of the album Bhoomi 2024, which is created by the renowned composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, has already gained significant attention, accumulating nearly two million views on YouTube.

Nigam, who has always been known for his soulful voice, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. He praised Dadlani’s voice for its emotional depth, despite his rock background. Nigam said, “Vishal’s voice touches me deeply. Despite his rock background, he has a rare soul for Indian melodies, and it was a delight to collaborate on our first non-film song together.”

The Creative Process Behind “Jaan Le Gayi”

For Vishal Dadlani, joining the project was an exciting yet challenging endeavor. While he is a seasoned performer, he confessed that singing alongside Sonu Nigam was no small feat. “When Salim called me, I was in France, paragliding, and he told me that I would be singing with Sonu Nigam. I knew it would be a huge challenge, but I couldn’t resist. It’s not easy singing alongside Sonu, and it pushed me to do something different,” Dadlani revealed.

The music video for “Jaan Le Gayi” has an energetic, concert-like vibe, featuring both singers dancing and performing together. The track allowed them to reinvent themselves, with Dadlani even experimenting with singing sargams—something he’s not typically known for. “Working with Salim and Sulaiman encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone. It was so much fun, and I would love to collaborate with Sonu again,” he added.

A Special Reunion for Sonu Nigam

For Sonu Nigam, the experience was equally rewarding. Returning to the Bhoomi set after two years, where he last shot for the single “Ruk Ja,” Nigam described the experience as very special. He shared, “I love working with Salim-Sulaiman because I enjoy the space they create. It’s very divine and genuine, and I feel so connected to the music we make together.”

Nigam also pointed to the global success of their previous tracks, such as the Kannada song “Mayavi,” which has amassed over 30 million views. The warmth and passion in their work have resonated with audiences worldwide, further cementing their place as pioneers in the music industry.

With Jaan Le Gayi, both Sonu Nigam and Vishal Dadlani have set a new benchmark in the Indian music scene, blending their unique styles and voices to create a song that’s bound to stay in the hearts of listeners.

