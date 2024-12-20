Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

The excitement surrounding the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game continues to build as fans eagerly await the return of the deadly competition.

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

The excitement surrounding the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game continues to build as fans eagerly await the return of the deadly competition. Following the cliffhanger ending of the first season, the upcoming season promises to answer lingering questions while delivering more suspense and drama. With both Season 2 and 3 already confirmed, it seems like the Squid Game franchise is here to stay. However, behind the scenes, things aren’t as rosy as they seem.

In a recent interview, director Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed that he’s growing weary of the pressure and stress associated with Squid Game. He admitted that he is feeling “exhausted and sick” of the show and plans to take a long break after completing Season 3. Hwang shared that he has no interest in taking on any new projects for the time being, instead craving time for himself, away from the demands of the entertainment industry and Netflix. “I’m just thinking about going to some remote island and having my own free time without any phone calls from Netflix,” Hwang said in an interview with Variety, though he humorously clarified, “Not the Squid Game island.”

His comments come at a time when the pressure surrounding the show is becoming more intense. Min Young Kim, Netflix’s Head of Content, acknowledged the immense burden placed on Hwang, even joking that he wouldn’t “lose any more teeth” while working on the next seasons. Hwang himself previously spoke to the BBC, revealing that the stress from the first season was so overwhelming it caused him to lose eight to nine teeth. He even went so far as to vow he would never make another season, but eventually changed his mind, citing financial reasons. Despite the global success of Squid Game, Hwang had not seen much profit from the first season, making the second season a way to recoup his losses.

With the second season just around the corner, it remains to be seen how Hwang’s health and mindset will impact the future of the show. Fans will surely hope that the director finds a balance between his personal well-being and the demands of the global phenomenon.

Also Read: Delhi AQI Stands In ‘Severe Category’ At 430 Today

Filed under

Exhausted And Sick Squid game

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP, INDIA Bloc Engage In Counter-Protests On Final Day Of Parliament Winter Session | Key Highlights

BJP, INDIA Bloc Engage In Counter-Protests On Final Day Of Parliament Winter Session | Key...

Satisfying ! Woman Slaps Drunk Man 26 Times In A Moving Bus, WATCH

Satisfying ! Woman Slaps Drunk Man 26 Times In A Moving Bus, WATCH

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Ditches His Signature White T-Shirt After A Year, Switches To BLUE For This Reason

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Ditches His Signature White T-Shirt After A Year, Switches To BLUE For...

Mohan Bhagwat Slams ‘Leaders Of Hindus’ For Inciting Religious Conflicts

Mohan Bhagwat Slams ‘Leaders Of Hindus’ For Inciting Religious Conflicts

Who Authorized Trial Run? Mumbai Cops Question Navy Over Boat Tragedy

Who Authorized Trial Run? Mumbai Cops Question Navy Over Boat Tragedy

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 Removed From All Theatres In North India, Know Why

Pushpa 2 Removed From All Theatres In North India, Know Why

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours : ‘Send Husbands & Boyfriends’

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox