Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

The excitement surrounding the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game continues to build as fans eagerly await the return of the deadly competition. Following the cliffhanger ending of the first season, the upcoming season promises to answer lingering questions while delivering more suspense and drama. With both Season 2 and 3 already confirmed, it seems like the Squid Game franchise is here to stay. However, behind the scenes, things aren’t as rosy as they seem.

In a recent interview, director Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed that he’s growing weary of the pressure and stress associated with Squid Game. He admitted that he is feeling “exhausted and sick” of the show and plans to take a long break after completing Season 3. Hwang shared that he has no interest in taking on any new projects for the time being, instead craving time for himself, away from the demands of the entertainment industry and Netflix. “I’m just thinking about going to some remote island and having my own free time without any phone calls from Netflix,” Hwang said in an interview with Variety, though he humorously clarified, “Not the Squid Game island.”

Let the new games begin. Squid Game Season 2 ⏺️ 🔼 ⏹️ DECEMBER 26 pic.twitter.com/1AcTYwijzk — Netflix (@netflix) November 26, 2024

His comments come at a time when the pressure surrounding the show is becoming more intense. Min Young Kim, Netflix’s Head of Content, acknowledged the immense burden placed on Hwang, even joking that he wouldn’t “lose any more teeth” while working on the next seasons. Hwang himself previously spoke to the BBC, revealing that the stress from the first season was so overwhelming it caused him to lose eight to nine teeth. He even went so far as to vow he would never make another season, but eventually changed his mind, citing financial reasons. Despite the global success of Squid Game, Hwang had not seen much profit from the first season, making the second season a way to recoup his losses.

Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-Hyuk confirms he lost 8-9 teeth due to stress while filming the 1st season for Netflix and reveals he didn’t make any money from the show, which is why he agreed to do a 2nd season because he needs the money. (🎥 @BBCNews ) pic.twitter.com/NDfDAtmpv7 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 11, 2024

With the second season just around the corner, it remains to be seen how Hwang’s health and mindset will impact the future of the show. Fans will surely hope that the director finds a balance between his personal well-being and the demands of the global phenomenon.

