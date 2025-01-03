Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Netflix Korea accidentally revealed the release date for Squid Game Season 3 in a teaser video. The video, which featured the iconic Young-hee robot, stated that the highly anticipated season will premiere on June 27, 2025. Despite being taken down quickly, fans are buzzing about the accidental leak and speculating on new details.

Netflix Korea unintentionally gave Squid Game fans a New Year’s surprise when a teaser video for the highly anticipated third season accidentally revealed its release date. The brief clip, shared on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, showcased Young-hee, the famous robot from the Red Light, Green Light game, meeting a new robot, Chul-soo, sparking excitement among fans. However, the most significant detail came in the video’s description, which stated that Squid Game Season 3 would premiere on June 27, 2025.

The video quickly went viral, and fans flooded social media platforms to express their joy and excitement about the leak. The clip, which was a direct nod to the post-credit scene from Season 2, raised numerous questions about the direction of the upcoming season. Fans are now speculating that a new game may be introduced in Season 3, based on the interaction between Young-hee and Chul-soo in the teaser.

The video was quickly deleted by Netflix, leading some to wonder if the leak was intentional or just an accident. On platforms like X, users shared their reactions, with one person writing, “GUY THIS COMMENT CLAIMING THAT SQUID GAME SEASON 3 WILL RELEASE JUNE 27…Thanks to Netflix Korea uploaded it by accident and the video was deleted.” Another user tweeted, “Netflix accidentally reveals that the final season of ‘SQUID GAME’ releases on June 27 (sic).”

While many fans are referring to the release as Squid Game Season 3, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk clarified that it should be considered a continuation of Season 2, or Part 2, rather than a completely new season. Initially, Squid Game was envisioned as a standalone series, but as the story gained immense popularity, the narrative evolved, leading to its division into two parts. The storyline continues Gi-hun’s journey as he returns to the game to ignite a rebellion, pushing the narrative further.

In another exciting development, reports surfaced on January 1, 2025, suggesting that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio could make a surprise cameo in the upcoming season. Though details about his role remain unclear, it is rumored to be a minor appearance. However, Netflix swiftly denied these claims, stating that there were no plans for DiCaprio to appear in Squid Game Season 3.

As fans eagerly await official confirmation, both Squid Game Season 1 and Season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2, which consists of seven episodes, further expands the captivating world of Squid Game as it continues to deliver intense drama and intrigue, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. With the leak of the release date, the anticipation for June 2025 has just skyrocketed, and fans are now counting down the days.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!