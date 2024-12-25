Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

The teaser of Suriya 44 by Karthik Subbaraj showcases an emotional tale of love and redemption amidst a backdrop of crime and violence. Featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, the film promises to be an engaging cinematic experience, with a stellar supporting cast and intense action sequences.

Fans of actor Suriya and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj were treated to a thrilling update on Christmas as the makers of Suriya 44 unveiled its title and a captivating teaser. The two-minute-five-second teaser offers a glimpse into the gripping duality of Suriya’s character, blending emotional depth with raw action.

The teaser opens with a serene moment at Varanasi’s ghats, where Suriya, in a black kurta, sits beside Pooja Hegde, draped in a pink sari. As the evening aarti plays in the background, Suriya makes a heartfelt promise to renounce his violent past, leaving behind his father’s legacy of crime and rowdyism for a life of pure love. The emotional exchange ends with Pooja’s nod of agreement as she kisses his forehead, sealing their bond.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE:

However, the narrative quickly shifts, revealing flashes of Suriya’s turbulent life as a feared criminal. Intense sequences showcase his rage-fueled outbursts, violent confrontations, and a chilling ensemble of antagonists, including Joju George, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Nasser.

Upcoming Projects for Suriya

Suriya’s latest collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj follows his appearance in Kanguva, released earlier this year. His next film, Retro, produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films, promises to blend “Love, Laughter, and War.” With music by Santhosh Narayanan and visuals by cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, Retro is slated for a May 2025 release.

Additionally, Suriya is set to reunite with actress Trisha Krishnan for an RJ Balaji directorial. This marks their first collaboration in nearly two decades, following hits like Aaru and Mounam Pesiyadhe.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits To Follow: REPORT