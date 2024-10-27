Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Singham Again is set to release this Diwali, accompanied by a recently launched trailer that has garnered positive responses from audiences.

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Singham Again is set to release this Diwali, accompanied by a recently launched trailer that has garnered positive responses from audiences. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film marks the fifth installment in Shetty’s cop universe and brings together a stellar cast. Alongside Ajay Devgn, fans will see Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan join forces with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Adding to the excitement, rumors suggesting Salman Khan’s cameo as his popular character Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg have been confirmed by Rohit Shetty himself.

The confirmation came during an appearance by Devgn and Shetty on Salman Khan’s show, Bigg Boss 18, to promote Singham Again. When Salman greeted them, Shetty responded with, “You are welcome to our Cop Universe,” subtly hinting at Chulbul Pandey’s entry into the film. Reports suggest that Salman’s cameo will span about two minutes, which has left fans eagerly awaiting this crossover.

OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED ON TV ! Aur aapka swagat hai humaare cop universe me ! let’s fckin go … 🔥#SalmanKhan #ChulbulPandey #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/YvVTXBpE1q — The Casanovva (@Sallu_loopz) October 26, 2024

Hints of this collaboration had already stirred excitement when Akshay Kumar shared a post on social media with a caption hinting at “Chulbul talks” in Singham Again. Akshay’s post read, “Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein. #SinghamAgain,” fueling speculation of Salman’s cameo. Alongside Chulbul Pandey, Akshay will reprise his role as Sooryavanshi, and Ranveer Singh will return as Simba. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has joined the cast as the film’s primary antagonist, setting up a dramatic face-off within Shetty’s universe.

However, Singham Again is not the only Diwali release making headlines; it’s set to clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also marks a milestone for its own franchise. With Vidya Balan returning to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series, both films are vying for the spotlight. The impending Diwali box office battle has fans eager to see which film will emerge victorious.

This Diwali showdown promises a spectacle for moviegoers, with Singham Again bringing together Bollywood’s biggest stars and iconic characters in a crossover fans won’t want to miss.

