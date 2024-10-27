Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Singham Again is set to release this Diwali, accompanied by a recently launched trailer that has garnered positive responses from audiences.

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Singham Again is set to release this Diwali, accompanied by a recently launched trailer that has garnered positive responses from audiences. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film marks the fifth installment in Shetty’s cop universe and brings together a stellar cast. Alongside Ajay Devgn, fans will see Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan join forces with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Adding to the excitement, rumors suggesting Salman Khan’s cameo as his popular character Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg have been confirmed by Rohit Shetty himself.

The confirmation came during an appearance by Devgn and Shetty on Salman Khan’s show, Bigg Boss 18, to promote Singham Again. When Salman greeted them, Shetty responded with, “You are welcome to our Cop Universe,” subtly hinting at Chulbul Pandey’s entry into the film. Reports suggest that Salman’s cameo will span about two minutes, which has left fans eagerly awaiting this crossover.

Hints of this collaboration had already stirred excitement when Akshay Kumar shared a post on social media with a caption hinting at “Chulbul talks” in Singham Again. Akshay’s post read, “Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein. #SinghamAgain,” fueling speculation of Salman’s cameo. Alongside Chulbul Pandey, Akshay will reprise his role as Sooryavanshi, and Ranveer Singh will return as Simba. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has joined the cast as the film’s primary antagonist, setting up a dramatic face-off within Shetty’s universe.

However, Singham Again is not the only Diwali release making headlines; it’s set to clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also marks a milestone for its own franchise. With Vidya Balan returning to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series, both films are vying for the spotlight. The impending Diwali box office battle has fans eager to see which film will emerge victorious.

This Diwali showdown promises a spectacle for moviegoers, with Singham Again bringing together Bollywood’s biggest stars and iconic characters in a crossover fans won’t want to miss.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: Fresh Gunfights And Bomb Explosions Reported

Filed under

ajay devgn Rohit Shetty Salman Khan In Singham Again Singham Again
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He Say?

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He...

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won the Lottery?

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won...

Entertainment

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Taylor Swift Thrills New Orleans with Back-to-Back Shows, Surprises & Stars

Taylor Swift Thrills New Orleans with Back-to-Back Shows, Surprises & Stars

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox