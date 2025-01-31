Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar's X (formerly Twitter) account was permanently suspended over alleged copyright violations related to two of her posts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship


Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar’s X  account has been permanently suspended after two of her posts were flagged for alleged copyright violations. Bhaskar, known for her outspoken views and active presence on social media, took to Instagram to express her anger and frustration over the decision, calling it “ridiculous and untenable.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In her Instagram post, the actress revealed that her account was suspended due to two specific images. The first image featured a popular protest slogan in Hindi: “Gandhi, we are ashamed; your killers are still alive.” The second was a photo of her own child, waving the Indian flag on Republic Day, with the child’s face concealed. Bhaskar questioned how these images, one of which is a widely recognized slogan associated with India’s progressive movement, could be considered copyright infringements.

Silencing Voice

The actress suggested that the suspension was a result of mass reporting, aimed at silencing her voice. “If these tweets have been mass reported, it is an effort to harass me and suppress my freedom of speech and expression,” Bhaskar wrote. She further called out the platform for its role in potentially enabling these attacks on her, which she believes are designed to stifle her political and social opinions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Along with her Instagram post, Bhaskar shared screenshots of the notices she received from X, which notified her of the copyright claims. According to Bhaskar, the images were wrongly flagged as violations of copyright law. One of the flagged images featured the slogan, “Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa hain, Tere qaatil zinda hain,” written in Hindi Devnagri script. Bhaskar argued that this slogan is a part of India’s urban modern folk idiom and does not violate any copyright.

Here is her Instagram post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

In her post, Bhaskar pointed out the irony of the situation, stating that the images in question were a protest slogan and a personal family photo, neither of which could logically be considered copyrighted material. She expressed disbelief at how her account had been locked and subsequently permanently suspended by the platform’s team.

The actress has called on X to reconsider the decision, and many of her supporters have rallied behind her, echoing her concerns about freedom of speech and expression. Bhaskar, known for her candid remarks on political and social issues, has been no stranger to online controversies and often uses her platform to speak on issues ranging from women’s rights to political unrest in India.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City India Tour, Check The List

Filed under

bollywood actress twitter

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kejriwal, Atishi And Bhagwant Mann To Meet Election Commission Over Yamuna Water Row

Kejriwal, Atishi And Bhagwant Mann To Meet Election Commission Over Yamuna Water Row

Watch, Key Points From PM Modi’s Address On Day 1 Of The Budget Session

Watch, Key Points From PM Modi’s Address On Day 1 Of The Budget Session

StayWell Technologies Pioneers The Future Of Clean Air With Wearable And Smart Purification Innovations| NewsX Exclusive

StayWell Technologies Pioneers The Future Of Clean Air With Wearable And Smart Purification Innovations| NewsX...

Massive Cyber Attack On Tata Company, All IT Services Suspended

Massive Cyber Attack On Tata Company, All IT Services Suspended

Breaking Stereotype, Women Distributing FREE Sanitary Pads At Maha Kumbh, Watch

Breaking Stereotype, Women Distributing FREE Sanitary Pads At Maha Kumbh, Watch

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City India Tour, Check The List

Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

Karla Sofía Gascón Of Emilia Pérez Faces Outrage Over Offensive Tweets

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

When Is Squid Game Season 3 Coming On Netflix? Dates Announced

Marianne Faithfull, Legendary Singer and Actress, Dies at 78

Marianne Faithfull, Legendary Singer and Actress, Dies at 78

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox