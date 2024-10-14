Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

From the entertainment industry, actress Taapsee Pannu graced the event where she shed light on overcoming the lows of her life, her game-changing projects, giving credit to Rani Mukerji and what she learnt from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The much-awaited ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’ was held at the Taj Ambassador Hotel in New Delhi on Monday, October 14. Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-Chief of NewsX, opened the event by highlighting the journey of the “We Women Want” initiative, which has previously held two successful conclaves in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

The festival, which lasted throughout the day, featured engaging discussions by distinguished speakers from various fields who shared their experiences of womanhood. The event also celebrated outstanding women by presenting them with The Shakti Award 2024.

From the entertainment industry, actress Taapsee Pannu graced the event where she shed light on overcoming the lows of her life, her game-changing projects, giving credit to Rani Mukerji and what she learnt from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

When asked from derives her ‘shakti’ from, Taapsee Pannu at the event recalled how she has met women who gave her courage only because they took a decision in life after watching her movies. She said that meeting people like this gives her more courage and validates the movies she has done.

When asked do compliments like these put pressure on her, Taapsee Pannu told NewsX, “Yes, they do and, I realized it this way too early in my career when I did Pink. I had a sense of responsibility because people did walk up to me and said things like I am being watched very seriously.”

Taapsee Pannu On Award Shows

When asked what importance award shows hold for her, the Bollywood actress asserted, “Firstly, the award shows are subjective because there are bunch of jury members who decide who are worth of a certain title or not. It can vary from person to person. Secondly, award shows are TV shows. They also have to validate the TRPs.” The actress also pointed out how some film award shows are facing credibility adding they are shows and a lot of money which rides on it.

Taapsee Pannu On Being Dubbed The Alternative Box-Office Queen

When asked Taapsee being given the title of alternative box-office queen, she laughed and said, “Anything which is not conventional becomes alternative. I did try conventional things but I don’t think they are meant to be. I accepted that very quickly because it was not working.”

Taapsee added, “I have realized whenever I have taken a step against the tide, is when it has shown the results. So, I might as well accept it. It comes naturally to me. Somehow, it does not fall right in my head. Even the makers do not offer me simple things as they are probably aware Taapsee Pannu won’t accept it and it might actually harm the film.”

“Want To Give Credit To Rani Mukerji For Successful Sequels”

When asked what does she feels about sequels, “I actually want to give credit to someone like Rani Mukerji who had successful sequels with Mardaani and Mardaani 2. I feel privileged to be in a category where I have a successful sequel as well.” She added, “Usually, female leads are replaced in a franchise. We are that easily changeable gender. And, maybe we got lucky with this only because we, over the years, invested in that kind of work where we conveyed that we are not easily replaceable. So, probably you get the fruits of it in the form of Haseen Dilruba which has a sequel and might have another part to it. Therefore, it was years of hard work and patience doing these kind of characters that eventually, I could get movies like these.”

Taapsee Pannu On What She Learnt From Shah Rukh Khan

Taapsee Pannu recalled the time when she worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki released in 2023 and spilled the beans on what she got to learn from King Khan. Speaking at the We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024, the actress said, “When you are there, give your 100 percent no matter where you are present. Either, it is home or work, be 100 percent present in the moment. There can be 50 things on his plate but if he is in a rehearsal he is present in the moment and not thinking about the next shoot. You will not see that man moving away from the set.”

While concluding at the event Taapsee Pannu named how her movies like Pink and Thappad proved to be game-changing projects for her along with Baby, Naam Shabana, and Manmarziyaan.

About We Women Want

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that explores issues that concern most women cutting across demographics. The show has dealt with issues ranging from body shaming, domestic violence, laws that help women (and also those that don’t), women’s health from reproduction to menopause, breast cancer, cervical cancer and IVF, acid attack survivors, domestic violence and women in the workplace. This is fast becoming a support group for women across the country.

