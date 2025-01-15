The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards have announced their nominations, sparking both surprise and disappointment in equal measure. While some films and actors have received much-deserved recognition, others have been left out of the race. Here’s a look at the major surprises and snubs from this year’s nominations.

Major Snub: “Wicked” Misses Out on Best Film At BAFTA

One of the biggest shocks this year was the absence of Wicked in the Best Film category. Despite being a box office sensation in the U.S., the musical adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu failed to capture the attention of the British Academy voters. While it received several acting nominations for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as five nominations in the craft categories, Wicked was overlooked for Best Film and Adapted Screenplay. This decision came as a surprise, considering the film’s widespread popularity.

Why did this happen?

It’s believed that Wicked was edged out by another musical, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez. The French connections of Emilia Pérez may have resonated more with U.K. voters, who have historically shown more support for films with European ties. Additionally, Wicked did not perform as strongly internationally as it did domestically, further diminishing its chances.

Ongoing Snub: Denzel Washington Still Without a BAFTA Nomination

Despite being one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, Denzel Washington has never received a BAFTA nomination. His snub this year, despite his critically acclaimed performance in Gladiator 2 as Macrinus, a scheming former slave, remains one of the most glaring oversights. Many had hoped 2025 would be the year this omission would be corrected, but it seems Washington’s lack of BAFTA recognition will continue for now. It’s possible he may eventually receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship, but it’s surprising that such an accomplished actor is still without a nomination.

Surprise Nominee: Hugh Grant Nominated for Lead Actor in “Heretic” At BAFTA

Hugh Grant has made a remarkable transformation over the years, shedding his rom-com image for more challenging roles. This year, he received a surprise nomination for his role in Heretic, a horror film in which he plays a sinister recluse who terrorizes two missionaries. Critics were full of praise for Grant’s performance, which helped the film achieve box office success with a $50 million haul. His nomination marks a significant departure from his earlier work and has earned him recognition as a serious actor.

Snub: “Challengers” Fails to Secure Any Nominations

Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, a steamy tennis drama starring Zendaya, was released in March 2024, and many expected it to get some attention from the BAFTA voters. However, the film failed to earn a single nomination, despite a memorable score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and strong performances from its cast. Many had hoped it would at least pick up nominations for its original screenplay or editing, but the BAFTA voters did not show the film any love.

Surprise: “Super/Man” Nominated for Best Documentary At BAFTA

Earlier this month, Super/Man, a documentary about the legacy of actor Christopher Reeve following his paralyzing horse riding accident, was snubbed by the Oscars. However, it has found redemption at the BAFTAs, where it has earned a nomination for Best Documentary. This inclusion is a welcome surprise for fans of the film, which examines Reeve’s inspiring journey after his accident.

Record-Breaking Success: Kneecap Earns Six Nominations

The Irish-language music film Kneecap has been one of the year’s biggest surprises. The wild comedy-biopic about the Belfast rap trio has received six BAFTA nominations, including Best Original Screenplay, Outstanding British Film, and Best Film Not in the English Language. The film’s success at the BAFTAs is even more impressive considering its humble beginnings. From a low-budget indie to a contender for major awards, Kneecap has certainly defied expectations.

Snub: All We Imagine As Light Only Nominated for One Award At BAFTA

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light was expected to make a strong showing at the BAFTA nominations. The film, which was India’s first entry to compete for the Palme d’Or in 30 years, had generated significant buzz. However, it was only nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language. Many had hoped Kapadia would be recognized in other categories, including Best Director or Best Original Screenplay.

Snub: Nicole Kidman Misses Out for Babygirl

Despite receiving praise for her daring performance in Babygirl, Nicole Kidman was once again snubbed by the BAFTA voters. She had already missed out on a SAG nomination for the erotic thriller, and now she has been overlooked by the BAFTAs as well. Instead, the Best Leading Actress category includes Saoirse Ronan for her role in The Outrun, a film that has long been a favorite among BAFTA voters.

Surprise: Sing Sing Makes a Strong Showing At BAFTA

Sing Sing, a prison drama starring Colman Domingo, has earned several BAFTA nominations. Domingo received a nomination for Best Lead Actor, while the film also earned nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, with Clarence Maclin, a formerly incarcerated man who starred in the film, being recognized. The film’s success at the BAFTAs reflects the growing recognition of prison films and performances that highlight social justice issues.

Snub: Daniel Craig for Queer

Daniel Craig’s bold performance in Queer, an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel, didn’t resonate with the BAFTA voters. Despite earning nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, Craig’s portrayal was not enough to earn him a nod for Best Actor at the BAFTAs. Instead, the category saw nominations for Hugh Grant (Heretic) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), among others.