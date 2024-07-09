The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl Streep And Emily Blunt To Star In Sequel But Is Anne Hathaway NOT Returning?

Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter for the original 2006 smash film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, is in talks to return and pen the next installment for Disney.

The film debuted in June 2006 and made over $326 million worldwide. As per Deadline, McKenna has been hired by Disney to write the script for a sequel that is currently in early development.

When Will The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Release?

The release date of The Devil Wears Prada, has not been confirmed yet. We will keep you posted about the same. As of now, we are sure, the makers must be busy with getting the cast together.

The movie which debuted by 20th Century Fox prior to Disney acquiring the film company, is based on the same-titled novel by Lauren Weisberger, which was published in 2003.

The narrative centres on Andy Sachs (Hathaway), a fresh graduate of journalism school who relocates to New York City and is hired as Miranda Priestly’s (Streep) junior assistant. Priestly is the strong and demanding editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine.

Although Miranda’s constant demands and the high-pressure atmosphere initially cause Andy difficulty, he eventually adjusts and gains confidence and flair. She has personal difficulties as she delves more into her profession, such as a poor relationship with her boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier) and moral conundrums regarding the standards of the fashion industry.

Along with Stanley Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, Emily Blunt had her breakthrough in the picture, which also earned Streep a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination.

What Anne Hathaway Earlier Said About The Devil Wears Prada Sequel?

There is no official confirmation whether Anne Hathaway will return to the sequel or not but she earlier did speak about what she felt about if ever a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is made.

In an interview with a leading Hollywood publication, Anne Hathaway stated, “I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen. But I think we will continue to give out awards to other people, so I think there’s a future for that.”

She continued, “The truth of the matter is with any film all we can do is make it,” adding, “The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it’s the love that everybody pours to it.”

Anne also quipped, “Don’t need to worry about a sequel. Let’s just keep the thing that we all agree with love.”

