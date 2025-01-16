Throwback: When David Lynch’s Directed Twin Peaks Movie Was Booed At Cannes

David Lynch's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me was booed at Cannes in 1992, even though the show was a success. The film, a prequel to the iconic series, was a box-office disappointment in the U.S. but became a cult hit in Japan, cementing Lynch's surreal legacy.

David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revolutionized television when it first aired in 1990. Praised for its surreal storytelling and stunning visuals, the show quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The drama revolves around FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), who is assigned to the small town of Twin Peaks, Washington, to solve the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee).

However, the show’s charm extended beyond the central murder mystery, delving into the town’s quirky, mysterious elements—scrumptious cherry pies, strange supernatural occurrences, and the unforgettable characters that made Twin Peaks an unforgettable experience.

Love For Twin Peaks

The series captivated audiences with its mix of drama, supernatural intrigue, and bizarre humor. Its small-town Americana and surreal blend made it standout as something one had never witnessed on television. The rave reviews and exceptional ratings made Twin Peaks one of the most influential television shows of its time.

The interest shown in the show’s ratings was high as well, going to the extreme as the reviewer could claim that it “creamed NBC’s first installation of the Jesus of Nazareth special.”

However, with the show’s success came controversy, especially when it ventured into the unexplained and bizarre elements of the story. From dancing dwarfs to extra-dimensional realms, Twin Peaks was unlike anything else in the TV landscape.

Twin Peaks: A Box-Office Dud, But A Cult Favorite

After the show concluded in 1991, Lynch moved forward with a film prequel, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992), which was met with a decidedly more mixed reception. The film focused on Laura Palmer’s life leading up to her murder and offered deeper insights into the town’s eerie and surreal nature. However, unlike the warm reception the series had enjoyed, Fire Walk With Me faced a starkly different reaction.

Not much of THR was singing it the praises for a review as well, starting the infamous description as “David Lynch probably should have let Laura Palmer stay dead.” Poor box office performance greeted it in America but, commercially challenged in all places else in the world; still, something had to do it well when in Japan to create a fan favorite.

The most infamous reception met Lynch’s work, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival. Lynch had previously won the Palme d’Or for Wild at Heart in 1990; this was not the case at all with Fire Walk With Me at Cannes. The film was booed at its screening, a moment in Lynch’s cinematic history.

The film was, however, still met with rocky reception, but it didn’t deter Lynch from staying involved in Twin Peaks. In 2002, Lynch served as jury president at Cannes, which reinforced his presence in international cinema, though the Twin Peaks franchise went on to experience a revival through a 2017 Showtime series that brought back familiar faces along with fresh talent.

