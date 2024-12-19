Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

THROWBACK: Why Did Jimmy Fallon Apologize To The Tonight Show Staff? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Jerry Seinfeld, mentioned in one incident where Fallon allegedly reprimanded a crew member, dismissed the story as an “idiotic twisting of events,” stating it was a lighthearted moment.

THROWBACK: Why Did Jimmy Fallon Apologize To The Tonight Show Staff? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, apologized to his staff following an investigation by a publication that accused the program of being a toxic workplace under his leadership.

Allegations of a “Toxic” Environment

According to Rolling Stone, two current and 14 former employees detailed claims of a hostile work environment, highlighting Fallon’s erratic behavior, public reprimands, and passive-aggressive feedback.

These issues reportedly affected staff morale and mental health. The magazine also revealed a high turnover of leadership, with nine showrunners in as many years, many of whom struggled to manage Fallon’s alleged behavior.

“Good Jimmy Days” and “Bad Jimmy Days”

Staff described fluctuating experiences on set, dubbing them “good Jimmy days” when Fallon was creative and charming, and “bad Jimmy days” when his behavior reportedly caused stress.

Fallon’s Apology to Staff

Following the article’s publication, Fallon addressed the allegations during a Zoom meeting with his team. Joined by showrunner Chris Miller, Fallon expressed regret for his actions, stating, “It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends.”

Fallon also acknowledged past mistakes but denied intentionally creating a negative atmosphere, emphasizing his desire to make the show enjoyable and inclusive for everyone.

NBC Responds to the Report

NBC issued a statement affirming its commitment to a respectful workplace, acknowledging that some issues had been raised and addressed. However, the statement did not directly reference Fallon or any specific incidents cited in the report.

Mixed Reactions from Staff and Colleagues

The Rolling Stone article sparked divided responses. While some staff defended the show’s culture in follow-up reports, claiming the allegations were exaggerated, others backed the claims.

Jerry Seinfeld, mentioned in one incident where Fallon allegedly reprimanded a crew member, dismissed the story as an “idiotic twisting of events,” stating it was a lighthearted moment.

Comparisons to Ellen DeGeneres Scandal

The controversy draws parallels to the downfall of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which faced similar allegations of workplace toxicity in 2020. While Ellen apologized, her show ended in 2022 after a 19-season run.

Impact on Fallon’s Projects

It remains unclear how these allegations will affect Fallon’s reputation or his involvement in projects like the podcast Strike Force Five, created to support staff affected by the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

The Tonight Show, which has been on hiatus due to labor disputes, continues to face scrutiny as the entertainment industry reckons with issues of workplace culture and leadership.

ALSO READ: Who Is Christopher Nolan’s Wife? Award-Winning Director Met Emma Thomas At Same Residence Hall At UCL

Filed under

hollywood Jimmy Fallon Trending news viral news

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Sergei Polunin? This Former Ballet Dancer With Putin Tattoos Is Leaving Russia: Fulfilled My Mission Here

Who Is Sergei Polunin? This Former Ballet Dancer With Putin Tattoos Is Leaving Russia: Fulfilled...

No Life Jackets Onboard: Survivors Of Mumbai Ferry Collision Blame Navy Speedboat Driver

No Life Jackets Onboard: Survivors Of Mumbai Ferry Collision Blame Navy Speedboat Driver

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

US Fed’s Rate Cut Triggers Sharp Drop In Indian Stock Markets: Sensex, Nifty Fall

US Fed’s Rate Cut Triggers Sharp Drop In Indian Stock Markets: Sensex, Nifty Fall

Who Is Amia Miley? Porn Star Claims ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee In Wild Sex Act Before Dating Megan Fox

Who Is Amia Miley? Porn Star Claims ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee...

Entertainment

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Who Is Amia Miley? Porn Star Claims ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee In Wild Sex Act Before Dating Megan Fox

Who Is Amia Miley? Porn Star Claims ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee

Is Nick Jonas Getting BOYCOTTED Over Bizarre Tweet Mentioning Elon Musk?

Is Nick Jonas Getting BOYCOTTED Over Bizarre Tweet Mentioning Elon Musk?

No Plans For Bollywood: Mamta Kulkarni Ends Speculation On Return To India

No Plans For Bollywood: Mamta Kulkarni Ends Speculation On Return To India

Who Is Christopher Nolan’s Wife? Award-Winning Director Met Emma Thomas At Same Residence Hall At UCL

Who Is Christopher Nolan’s Wife? Award-Winning Director Met Emma Thomas At Same Residence Hall At

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox