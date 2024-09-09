TIFF: Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax Steps Out With Scars After Bike Accident, Later Gives Standing Ovation To Mother For Without Blood

A source previously shared that Angelina was by her son's side during his recovery, and his siblings—Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15—have all supported him, as they are "very close."

Angelina Jolie’s son Pax is recovering in the public eye. The 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made a red carpet appearance with his mother just over a month after suffering serious injuries in an electric bike accident.

The two attended the premiere of Angelina’s film Without Blood at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which marks her seventh directorial project.

Pax Steps Out With Scars After Horrific Bike Accident

Pax, dressed in an all-black suit and sunglasses to match his mother, smiled for the cameras, although visible facial scars on his forehead hinted at the aftermath of the accident. Angelina, 49, looked pleased to be by her son’s side, wearing a black gown and long gloves. They posed with the film’s cast, including star Salma Hayek.

Pax’s accident, which took place in late July in Los Angeles, occurred when his electric bike rear-ended a car stopped at a red light.

A source previously shared that Angelina was by her son’s side during his recovery, and his siblings—Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15—have all supported him, as they are “very close.”

Following the accident, Angelina and Pax are now looking forward to the future.

Pax Gives Angelina Jolie A Standing Ovation

After the screening at the TIFF Lightbox theater, Jolie, along with Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir, participated in a Q&A session moderated by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

Pax joined the audience in giving a standing ovation to his mother and the cast and was seated near Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault.

Without Blood, adapted by Jolie from Alessandro Baricco’s novel, is described as a parable about family, war, and revenge, set in the early 20th century.

Salma Hayek, who co-starred with Jolie in The Eternals, has called her “probably the best director I’ve ever worked with.” Jolie previously shared with a leading publication that she and her sons work well together, comparing the atmosphere of a film crew at its best to a big family.