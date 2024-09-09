Inside Out 2 Surpasses Jurassic World To Become Eighth Highest Grossing Film Of All Time With $1.675 Billion

The box office success of Inside Out 2 has been remarkable, continuing to set records nearly three months after its release. This success exceeded expectations, helped by its extended theatrical run.

Inside Out 2 has now surpassed Jurassic World to claim the position of the eighth highest-grossing film of all time. The Pixar sequel had previously overtaken Disney’s 2019 live-action version of The Lion King to rank ninth on the all-time box office list.

In addition to being the top-performing movie of 2024, Inside Out 2 has become Pixar’s highest-grossing film, as well as the top-grossing animated film ever.

According to Box Office Mojo, Inside Out 2 has earned $1.675 billion worldwide, surpassing Jurassic World’s lifetime earnings of $1.671 billion.

MUST READ: Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Creative Arts Emmys Award For ‘The Bear’

The next film on the all-time top 10 list ahead of Inside Out 2 is 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $1.926 billion and holds the record for the highest-grossing Spider-Man film to date. Here’s how the current list looks like:

1.Avatar- $2.932 billion

2. Avengers: Endgame- $2.799 billion

3. Avatar: The Way of Water- $2.320 billion

4. Titanic- $2.264 billion

5. Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $2.071 billion

6. Avengers: Infinity War- $2.052 billion

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home- $1.926 billion

8. Inside Out 2- $1.675 billion

9. Jurassic World- $1.671 billion

10. The Lion King (2019)- $1.662 billion

The box office success of Inside Out 2 has been remarkable, continuing to set records nearly three months after its release. This success exceeded expectations, helped by its extended theatrical run.

Disney had announced that the film would remain in theaters for 100 days before being available on Disney+, giving audiences a limited window to see it in theaters and contributing to its box office dominance.

However, with the 100-day release window nearing its end, Inside Out 2 is unlikely to surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home before its theatrical run concludes. In a week, the Pixar sequel grew from $1.666 billion to $1.675 billion, but it would be difficult to reach No Way Home’s $1.926 billion mark in the remaining time.

Despite this, Inside Out 2 will likely finish as the eighth highest-grossing film of all time, having benefited from limited competition, with only Despicable Me 4 posing a challenge. However, with upcoming releases like Transformers One and The Wild Robot, its box office reign may be ending. Nonetheless, Inside Out 2 has achieved remarkable milestones throughout its run.

ALSO READ: Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore To Visit India For Italian Film Festival