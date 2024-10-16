Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Raveena Tandon at the NewsX event also recalled an incident of pay parity when a female producer declined to pay her the same amount of money because the latter had to take care of the hero's expenses. 

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Women in Bollywood have often spoken about the pay parity issue. Shedding light on the same, Raveena Tandon during an exclusive conversation with NewsX at ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024,’ spilled the beans on how pay parity is still a big issue in the industry and actresses still have a long way to go.

Raveena Tandon, for the unversed, was honoured at ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024′ in recognition of her excellence in bravery. Here is an excerpt from her interview:

“Still Run By Men, To Speak Very Bluntly”

In a conversation with Uday Pratap Singh, Editor, NewsX, Raveena Tandon chose to go all in when asked if she has seen the parity increase for the actresses since she has been part of the industry for many years. “I have definitely seen the parity in as far as the roles are concerned,” said the Bollywood star adding, “especially I think there’s a lot of inclusivity of women in the space.”

Raveena continued, “In our profession today, whether like you’d say OTT or you would say films or you would say even television, it is also being helmed by a lot of women and that is the good thing. The inclusivity as far as the pay parity I think that is still run by the men so to speak very bluntly. Honestly, to a certain extent,yes, there are movies that are made wholly and solely with probably Taapsee (Pannu) helming the film or me helming the film. It could be a Patna Shukla or it could be Haseen Dillruba, it could be anything at that time probably.”

Raveena Tandon further told NewsX, “Yes, and the hero with us probably, then we would be at par with them because the film centers around us. The 49-year-old also added that things change the minute when it comes to a hero centric film especially when it comes to A-grade heroes.

“You Should Be Standing By Me For Pay Parity”

Raveena Tandon at the NewsX event also recalled an incident of pay parity when a female producer declined to pay her the same amount of money because the latter had to take care of the hero’s expenses.

“It recently happened with me you know where the producer is actually a woman and I’m explaining to her, I said, ‘Listen, dude you should be standing by me for pay parity because this is how we women need to support women.'” Raveena shared how the producer told her they  had to pay the hero and he came by private chartered aircraft.

“I was like great so why do you have to cut that from my money so you know there are things which still amuses me to a certain extent and that’s where I find the difference,” stated Raveena adding, “This is my third or fourth Innings I don’t know how long I’ll play my innings. We are lucky to be doing films the kind of films that we being offered and that’s when I think we get to put our foot down and say listen this is how it’s going to be but I think for pay parity there’s still a little bit we still have a long way to go you know.”

At the ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’ event, Raveena Tandon also shared how her movies like Shool and Satta proved to be a gamechanger for her. “Besides the glamorous songs, I think people started accepting me more in realistic cinema as well and the thing became ‘she can act too’ concluding,” thoda bahut actor ka bhi label mil gaya humein ussey.”

Watch Raveena Tandon’s Full Session From ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’ Here:

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive 

Filed under

bollywood celebrity news pay parity Raveena Tandon Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Highlights Potential For Job Creation In Gaming Industry

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Highlights Potential For Job Creation In Gaming Industry

Father of Deceased Doctor Praises Junior Doctors’ “Droher Carnival” Protest In Kolkata

Father of Deceased Doctor Praises Junior Doctors’ “Droher Carnival” Protest In Kolkata

President Droupadi Murmu Delves Into Algeria’s Rich Cultural Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu Delves Into Algeria’s Rich Cultural Heritage

SCO Summit: Jaishankar Meets Mongolian Prime Minister In Pakistan

SCO Summit: Jaishankar Meets Mongolian Prime Minister In Pakistan

How Long Will Omar Abdullah’s Oath Ceremony Be And At What Time Will It Take Place?

How Long Will Omar Abdullah’s Oath Ceremony Be And At What Time Will It Take...

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch The Show Featuring Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch

Priyanka Chopra Makes Her ‘Bollywood Dreams Come True’ In Switzerland With A Sridevi Connect- Here’s How!

Priyanka Chopra Makes Her ‘Bollywood Dreams Come True’ In Switzerland With A Sridevi Connect- Here’s

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving Visible Injuries

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check Latest Lineup, Dates And Venue

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox