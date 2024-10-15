Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Taapsee Pannu Claims Everybody Now Wants To Do A Spy Thriller: I Did It Many Years Ago | NewsX Exclusive

During an interaction with NewsX, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her upcoming movie Gandhari at the coveted event when pointed out how she has earlier done action with movies like Baby and Naam Shabana before other women in the industry started taking the same road.

Taapsee Pannu Claims Everybody Now Wants To Do A Spy Thriller: I Did It Many Years Ago | NewsX Exclusive

Looks like spy thrillers are in vogue when it comes to Bollywood but Taapsee Pannu did it back in the day when no one was doing it. In an exclusive conversation with NewsX at ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024,’ the skilled actress recalled how today everybody wants to do a spy thriller but she probably won’t go back to them as she does not want to repeat herself.

During an interaction with Uday Pratap Singh, Editor, NewsX, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her upcoming movie Gandhari at the coveted event when pointed out how she has earlier done action with movies like Baby and Naam Shabana before other women in the industry started taking the same road.

“Now, Everybody Wants To Do A Spy Thriller”

To this, the 37-year-old actress shared, “I believe going in very interesting character action. Actually action spy thrillers were not in like fashion. Now, everybody wants to do a spy thriller. I did it so many years ago that now if I do it again it’s like very weird why are you repeating yourself? I’ve done something which was so remarkable back then I don’t want to touch it and spoil it again.

Taapsee Pannu added, “Let everybody else do that if I have to really do action thriller I was very clear I will go in some other world.” Shedding some light on Gandhari is a different world it’s a mother’s revenge for the daughter you’ll see uh what it is about when you see the film. Devashish Makhija is directing the movie- the one who directed Joram- tremendously good director. Kanika Dhillon is writing it and and producing it and it’s a Netflix original.

She concluded, “It will hopefully have successive parts if it’s successful but yes it’s an action thriller with a heart of a mother.”

Speaking of spy thrillers, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in YRF’s Alpha which also starring Sharvari in a prominent role. The flick is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25, 2025.

About Gandhari

Imdb’s synopsis of the movie says, Gandhari “Follows a mother’s relentless pursuit to find and rescue her kidnapped daughter, exploring themes of revenge and redemption amidst her harrowing journey.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Watch Taapsee Pannu’s Full Session From ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’ Here:

