Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Trisha Krishnan Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Zorro: Actress Announces Break from Work

Trisha Krishnan shares heartbreaking news of the loss of her beloved dog Zorro, who passed away on Christmas morning. The actress, devastated by the loss, announces a break from work to grieve. Fans and celebrities offer condolences as Trisha mourns her furry friend.

Trisha Krishnan Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Zorro: Actress Announces Break from Work

Trisha Krishnan, the renowned actress, is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Zorro, who passed away early this Christmas morning. A heartbroken Trisha took to Instagram to share the devastating news, revealing that Zorro had been a central part of her life. The actress expressed her shock and sadness, admitting that the loss has left her and her family in a state of grief. In her post, she wrote, “My son Zorro passed away early this Christmas morning.” She further added, “For those who know me well know that my life has zero meaning henceforth. My family and I are broken and in a state of shock. Will be taking some time off work and will be off the radar.”

Fans and fellow celebrities, including Hansika Motwani, quickly extended their condolences on social media. One fan wrote, “Your pet Zorro was more than just an animal—they were a cherished part of your family and a source of unconditional love. Their memory will forever be a gentle presence in your life, reminding you of all the joy, warmth, and love they brought into your home. May their soul find peace, and may you find comfort in the beautiful moments you shared together.” Another fan expressed, “Deeply sorry for your unfathomable loss. Sending love and healing. RIP Zorro.”

Trisha welcomed Zorro into her family in 2012, and the cause of his death has not been revealed yet. In the wake of the loss, Trisha has decided to take a break from her professional commitments to focus on grieving and recovering from the emotional blow.

On the work front, Trisha is set to appear in Identity, alongside actor Tovino Thomas. The movie is scheduled for release in theatres on January 2.

ALSO READ: Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Filed under

Trisha dog passed away Trisha Krishnan Trisha Krishnan news Zorro

