Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

On January 26, She inform her fans and followers about the situation, posting a heartfelt image of herself embracing her mother, who lay on a hospital bed.

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, who is currently celebrating the success of her recent film Daaku Maharaaj, as she says, the film has garnered ‘105 crore’, which is not ‘confirmed’.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, taking to her Instagram, she shared a distressing news about her mother, Meera Rautela, being hospitalised due to an undisclosed health issue.

On January 26, She inform her fans and followers about the situation, posting a heartfelt image of herself embracing her mother, who lay on a hospital bed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the photo, Urvashi is seen wearing an animal print dress paired with sunglasses, with the Indian tricolor flag visible in the background. Alongside the picture, she urged her fans to pray for her mother’s speedy recovery, writing, “PL PRAY FOR MY MOTHER MeeraRautela”

Internet Reacts

The post garnered mixed reactions on social media. While many fans poured in heartfelt wishes and prayers for Meera’s recovery, others chose to troll the actor. Some criticized her for wearing sunglasses indoors, while others brought up past controversies related to her comments on actor Saif Ali Khan’s recent attack.

A section of users mocked her for allegedly flaunting wealth in interviews, with one commenting, “She should stay alive to see Urvashi wearing her ‘diamond-studded Rolex.’

This remark referenced Urvashi’s earlier interview where she mentioned receiving expensive gifts from her parents, which had already sparked criticism for being off-topic during discussions about Saif Ali Khan’s health.

Urvashi’s Comment on Saif Ali Khan Attack

Urvashi recently faced backlash for her comments during interviews promoting Daaku Maharaaj. While addressing Saif Ali Khan’s attack, she was accused of diverting attention to her personal achievements and material possessions.

In response to the criticism, Urvashi admitted to being unaware of the intensity of the incident involving Saif and expressed regret over her remarks, calling them a moment of misplaced enthusiasm.

Despite the controversies, the actor remains focused on her mother’s health and has refrained from addressing any online trolling. Urvashi’s post continues to attract attention, with fans hoping for Meera Rautela’s swift recovery.

On the professional front, Urvashi’s film Daaku Maharaaj has been performing well at the box office, competing with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Stuns In White Ensemble At Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary Show: Netizens Says, ‘Rekhafication of Deepika’