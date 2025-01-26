Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Deepika Padukone Stuns In White Ensemble At Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary Show: Netizens Says, ‘Rekhafication of Deepika’

Deepika, the ultimate muse for Sabyasachi, opened the show with a jaw-dropping monochromatic white ensemble. The outfit featured tailored pants, a structured top, and an elegant trench coat.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of India’s most celebrated designers, marked 25 glorious years of his fashion journey with a grand showcase in Mumbai on January 25, 2025.

The event turned into a star-studded affair, but it was Deepika Padukone, making her first public appearance post-motherhood.

Deepika’s Showstopping Look

Elevating her look were opulent accessories: a ruby-and-diamond choker, layered necklaces, stacked bracelets, and black leather gloves. A sleek headband completed her ensemble, giving her a dramatic and timeless charm.

Here’s What Fan Says

Fans were quick to praise her ethereal presence, with many drawing comparisons to Bollywood legend Rekha, basically calling it ‘Rekhafication of Deepika.’

Comments like “Deepika can play Rekha in a biopic” and “Mother is mothering, and she’s slaying like Rekha” flooded social media.

Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary celebration

The 25th anniversary celebration attracted a host of Bollywood’s biggest stars and fashion icons. Alia Bhatt turned heads in a stunning black saree paired with a sleeveless, embellished blouse, keeping her look minimal yet elegant.

Sonam Kapoor, known for her sartorial choices, opted for an A-line skirt and satin sleeveless top, layered with a fur trench coat and accessorized with a diamond-and-pearl choker.

Many other A-listers including Ananya Panday and Sharvari were spotted.

The event was also graced by notable figures from the fashion world, including Falguni and Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani, and Anita Dongre, who came together to celebrate Sabyasachi’s remarkable milestone.

Deepika’s Return to the Spotlight

This appearance was particularly significant for Deepika as it marked her return to the public eye after the birth of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement at seeing her embrace her new role as a mother while continuing to dominate the industry.

Deepika and Ranveer recently reunited on-screen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, where she plays Lady Singham, a fierce and powerful character. Meanwhile, excitement is building for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, with fans eagerly awaiting updates about Deepika’s role in the futuristic saga.

ALSO READ: Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals Humiliation, Watch

 

