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Home > Entertainment News > Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film has finally hit theaters but despite his strong screen presence and energetic performance, the film struggles to impress due to its weak narration and outdated treatment.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 19, 2026 10:37:38 IST

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film has finally hit theaters but despite his strong screen presence and energetic performance, the film struggles to impress due to its weak narration and outdated treatment. 

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film leans heavily on fan service but lacks freshness in storytelling. Following the lukewarm response to his previous film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, this release is being viewed as a crucial chance for Pawan Kalyan’s strong commercial comeback. 

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Movie Review

Oner user wrote, “A commercial film like this doesn’t necessarily need out of the box writing, but it atleast needs some freshness. This one feels outdated to the core from the start to end. A few elevation blocks work, but the film lacks flow, feeling like a stitched together compilation of commercial scenes.”

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Second user commented, “Interval is somewhat better so far, but the rest is in full outdated mode. Comedy doesn’t land, and the rest of the commercial elements feel at least a decade old.” 

Third user shared Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie review that read, “ustaadbhagatsingh full review 2nd half is even better than first half. The film boasts of ample entertainment and good music. Harish and Pawan Kalyan combo deliver yet again. Watch it!”

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1 

According to Sacnilk, the pre-release theatrical business of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been finalised at Rs 105 crore across the Telugu states. Of this, the Nizam region contributes Rs 35 crore, Rayalaseema Rs 16 crore, while the Andhra territories together are valued at Rs 55 crore. 

As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has also hit the theaters on March 19, Pawan Kalyan’s film could see an impact at the ticket window. 

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews 

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash

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