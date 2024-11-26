Vanderpump Rules Season 12 To Star Completely New Cast After Bravo Reboot

Bravo is revamping Vanderpump Rules for its 12th season, with a major cast overhaul featuring Lisa Vanderpump and a fresh group of SUR staff. Production will begin next year, with more details about the cast and premiere date to be revealed soon.

Bravo has announced that Vanderpump Rules will return for a new season, but with significant changes to its cast. On Tuesday, November 26, the network revealed that season 12 will feature Lisa Vanderpump alongside a fresh group of “close-knit SUR-vers” who, like the original cast, will share complex relationships. Production on the new season will begin next year, with the premiere date and cast details to be announced in the future.

Vanderpump Rules first aired in 2013

Alex Baskin, the show’s executive producer, expressed excitement about continuing the legacy of the series. “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again,” he said in a statement. “With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

Vanderpump Rules, which first aired in 2013, began as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The show initially followed Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, including Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Stassi Schroeder, as they navigated personal and professional conflicts. Over time, the series evolved into its own standalone franchise.

Next generation of Vanderpump Rules

Reflecting on the show’s 12-year journey, Vanderpump shared her gratitude for the cast’s contributions. “The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears, and everything in between,” she said. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Over the years, additional cast members joined, including Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright. Vanderpump Rules also led to the spinoff show The Valley, which premiered earlier this year.

New levels of cultural prominence

The show reached new levels of cultural prominence in March 2023, when news broke that Sandoval and Madix had ended their nearly 10-year relationship due to his affair with Rachel Leviss, James Kennedy’s ex-fiancée. The affair, known as “Scandoval,” caused a stir, drawing even more attention to the series, which earned an Emmy nomination. However, the scandal also led to a rift within the cast, with some members upset that Ariana refused to film scenes with Sandoval.

As a result, Bravo paused production on season 12, marking the only time the show had not filmed over the summer, aside from the 2020 COVID-19 hiatus.

Sandoval acknowledged the uncertainty regarding the show’s direction, stating, “I feel like we still have a lot of story to tell. But it’s not up to me. I’m not the EP. I’m not the network. I’m hopeful it continues on. We’re just gonna wait and see what happens.”

Read More: Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick