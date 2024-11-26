Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted For Intrauterine Insemination

Kristen Doute and her fiancé, Luke Broderick, are celebrating a joyous milestone as they prepare to welcome their first child together. After facing heartbreak last year, the couple's journey to parenthood is now filled with hope and excitement.

Kristen Doute, former star of Vanderpump Rules, has shared an exciting update about her growing family. The reality TV alum revealed that she and her fiancé, Luke Broderick, are expecting their first child together.

Couple opted for intrauterine insemination

“After our pregnancy loss last year, we decided to start trying in early 2024,” Kristen told People in an interview published on Nov. 26. “I knew my age could be a factor in conceiving, so Luke and I discussed getting a little extra help.”

The couple, who became engaged in September, sought the assistance of a fertility specialist and opted for intrauterine insemination (IUI). Just two weeks after undergoing the procedure, Kristen discovered she was pregnant.

Kristen Doute overjoyed after IUI worked

“To get an accurate result on a pregnancy test, I had to wait two weeks,” Kristen explained. “But in my heart, I knew it had worked. I couldn’t wait any longer and tested a day early. Seeing the big ‘PREGNANT’ result staring back at me was everything.”

Describing her emotions, the 40-year-old shared, “I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited, and nervous all at once. When I told Luke, he wasn’t surprised but was overjoyed that the IUI worked on the first try. He was ecstatic, to say the least.”

The couple is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby, with a due date set for June. “We are so excited to expand our little family and become parents!” Kristen added.

Kristen Doute experienced miscarriage in past

While this chapter is filled with happiness, their journey has not been without challenges. Kristen has previously opened up about the heartbreak of experiencing a miscarriage at six weeks.

“I know so many women have been through this,” she said on her and Luke’s podcast, Sex, Love, and What Else Matters, last November. “It’s incredibly terrifying because you find yourself questioning, ‘What went wrong? Did I do something wrong? Could I have done anything differently?’ But my doctor and friends reassured me that there’s often no explanation for it.”

Despite their loss, Kristen and Luke remained optimistic and committed to trying again, and now they are thrilled to share this joyous milestone in their lives.

