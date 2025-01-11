Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Home
Veteran actor Eric Braeden, best known for his role in The Young and the Restless, has opened up about the devastating loss of his home of 45 years due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The emotional toll of the tragedy was captured in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Braeden, 83, recounted the harrowing experience to ET co-host Kevin Frazier, revealing that he managed to evacuate “just in time” before the flames engulfed his Pacific Palisades home.

“Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy,” he said while surveying the charred remains of his property. “It’s all burnt down, man. Look at that.”

An Emotional Loss

The actor shared his deep sorrow as he reflected on the memories tied to the house. “I didn’t think it would hit me this much,” Braeden admitted. “I’m devastated, man. All the memories… I don’t want my family to see this.”

He spoke about the decades of celebrations and milestones his family had experienced in the now-destroyed home, including hosting gatherings of up to 250 people. “You watch the news, and you see people losing their homes. I understand now,” he said, visibly shaken.

Braeden managed to save a few prized possessions before evacuating but acknowledged that the loss of his family’s history was immeasurable.

The Palisades Fire: A Devastating Blaze

The Palisades Fire, which ignited on Tuesday, has scorched more than 21,000 acres and is now considered the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history. As of Saturday morning, it was only 11% contained.

Fanned by relentless winds, the wildfires have turned large parts of Los Angeles into disaster zones, claiming at least 11 lives. Over 153,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders, with an additional 166,000 on high alert, according to Sheriff Robert Luna.

Celebrities Among the Displaced

Braeden is not alone in his loss. Several other celebrities have seen their homes destroyed by the fires, including Mandy Moore, Cameron Mathison, Jhené Aiko, Miles Teller, Tina Knowles, Ricki Lake, Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, Melissa Rivers, Spencer Pratt, and Heidi Montag.

A Community in Mourning

The wildfires have left a trail of destruction across Los Angeles, with more than 57,000 structures at risk and thousands of families displaced. For Braeden, the loss is deeply personal, as his home was not just a shelter but a repository of cherished memories.

